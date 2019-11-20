A new camouflaged Maserati spotted on the streets of Modena. The engine is 100% Maserati.

The experimental vehicles are equipped with a new powertrain entirely developed and built in Maserati and will be the forefather of a new family of engines integrated exclusively on the vehicles of the Brand.

The data acquired through the kilometres covered by the mules will be integrated with the experience gathered in the Maserati Innovation Lab driving simulators, the most advanced in the world. This working methodology will then be used to fine-tune and develop the prototypes with final bodywork and mechanics.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV, and the GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports cars. A range complete as never before, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

