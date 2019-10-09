A New Cancer Book Offers the Latest Treatment Recommendations

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new edition of the Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology 3rd edition, from Elsevier is now available. Edited by Dr. Hasan Murshed a board certified Radiation Oncologist and Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center in Panama City, FL.

Elsevier published the new edition of the book, available in Elsevier, Amazon and all major book stores.

The field of Cancer management in general, and Radiation Oncology in specific, is rapidly changing. The exciting new techniques such as stereotactic treatments, proton radiation therapy and immunotherapy are only the few of the many, whose importance are increasing for all cancer patient's treatment. Most notably the new clinical studies and their associated data have led to changes in recent understanding and recommendations for cancer treatments, requiring this 3rd edition of the Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology.

In his Foreword for the book Dr. Thomas Buchholz, Professor Emeritus, University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center appropriately summarizes, "…this text book will help bring forward the many clinical and technical advances in radiation oncology to centers around the world, and in doing so, help raise the standard of care."

This new edition consists of 26 chapters authored by contributors from Australia, Canada, India, Turkey, United Kingdom and notable authorities in the United States. The book is divided into four parts: Part I describes the basic science of radiation oncology; Part II describes the techniques and modalities of radiation oncology; Part III describes the clinical science of radiation oncology and up to date treatment recommendations; Part IV describes the palliative radiation treatments to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

Hasan Murshed, MD, MS, completed his residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Alabama – Birmingham. Afterwards he served as a Fellow at the University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Texas. Dr. Murshed has been in private practice for more than 15 years and is the Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center, Panama City, FL, USA.

