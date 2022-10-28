A New Cannabis Drug Delivery Technology That Could Finally Eliminate the Black Market by Providing Cannabinoid Vapors at a Very Low Cost

Delight cannabis users with a far safer, far more convenient less expensive product

"A better high at a lower cost"

STILLWATER, Minn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC, based in Stillwater Minnesota, has invented, and patented a groundbreaking technology that portends the power to truly change the entire recreational cannabis industry. Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC has invented and patented an FDA approvable environmentally friendly cost-effective process, for extracting the essential oils/resins from botanical plants (e.g., cannabis) and an FDA approvable device for delivering a pure and exact dose of the extracted oils/resins as a consistently reliable precise inhalable vapor .

Vapor Cartridge Technology Thermal Distillation Coating Process

It promises to be, far and away, the most cost-efficient manner to deliver cannabinoid vapors as measured by $/mg/ml of cannabinoids in the bloodstream. It promises to be the only technology that can provide the dose control, formulation control and purity assurance of inhaled botanical vapors required of an FDA approved drug and thus allow the product to be distributed through liquor stores! This technology will result in a paradigm shift in the Recreational cannabis markets.

"Once commercialized The Vapor Cartridge Technology will quickly become the overwhelming preference of retail recreational adult users," according to a spokesperson for the company.

Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC is currently seeking licensing opportunities for their new technology and have launched data rich website (https://vaporcartridgetechnology.com) towards this objective. The compelling website contains a detailed explanation of the science behind the technology, a competitive analysis, the benefits of the technology, the patent portfolio, potential licensees, and a way to contact the company.

