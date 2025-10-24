A New Chapter Begins: Artisan Club Opens at Cotino, the First Storyliving by Disney Community

Imagineer-Designed Club Offers Disney-Themed Programs, Entertainment Experiences and Wellness Programs Designed to Enrich and Inspire

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community near Palm Springs, celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening of the Artisan Club, which features Parr House, a venue inspired by the family home in Disney Pixar's "Incredibles 2." Designed by Disney Imagineers, these new facilities offer members access to a vibrant lifestyle through curated events, wellness programs and exclusive experiences crafted with Disney's signature storytelling and attention to detail. Club facilities are located along Cotino Bay, a recreational water feature that brings clear turquoise waters to the Coachella Valley powered by Crystal Lagoons technology. Membership at the Artisan Club is voluntary and currently available only to Cotino residents.

Parr House at Cotino, the First Storyliving by Disney Community

"Cotino isn't just a new community – it is a dynamic, creative oasis where residents will experience a vibrant lifestyle that is truly unique," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. "We've infused the beauty of Rancho Mirage with the special kind of magic Disney delivers. The Artisan Club is a premier destination for our members that will transform everyday life into extraordinary moments."

Artisan Club: Where Imagination Meets Everyday Living

Managed by Disney cast members, the Artisan Club offers renowned guest service and new ways for members to connect with Disney's storytelling, artistry and unique experiences.

Artisan Club programming is designed to inspire creativity, learning, and connection. Programs include enrichment opportunities like speaker series and art workshops, entertainment such as movie nights and themed dinners, health-focused activities like culinary demonstrations and wellness walks, and exclusive excursions to Disney landmarks and local destinations.

In partnership with Optum, the club's health and wellness offerings include coaching, state-of-the-art resources and Disney-inspired fitness experiences designed to promote a healthy and purposeful lifestyle.

Beyond classes and programming, members can also enjoy exhilarating water recreation on Cotino Bay — the first Crystal Lagoons project in California — including swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding or relaxing on the beach.

Club amenities include:

Architects Fork – The Artisan Club's signature table-service restaurant takes members on a creative journey through architecture and design, featuring artwork and ride concept designs from throughout Disney history.

– The Artisan Club's signature table-service restaurant takes members on a creative journey through architecture and design, featuring artwork and ride concept designs from throughout Disney history. Plot Twist – A relaxed beachside restaurant and bar offering delicious food, cocktails and stunning views. Paying homage to the beach bar's name, members will notice book passages and sketches from historic tales that influenced classic Disney stories.

– A relaxed beachside restaurant and bar offering delicious food, cocktails and stunning views. Paying homage to the beach bar's name, members will notice book passages and sketches from historic tales that influenced classic Disney stories. Wellness Center – A state-of-the-art fitness facility with indoor cardio and strength training equipment, a movement studio for dance and yoga, and an outdoor lap pool.

– A state-of-the-art fitness facility with indoor cardio and strength training equipment, a movement studio for dance and yoga, and an outdoor lap pool. Courts at the Artisan Club – Outdoor courts for tennis and pickleball with a magical twist.

– Outdoor courts for tennis and pickleball with a magical twist. The Studios – A multi-purpose space where members can bring artistic inspiration to life featuring art from Disney legends Mary Blair and Marc Davis as well as commissioned pieces from local Palm Springs artists.

Parr House at Artisan Club: Inspired by Heroes, Designed for Connection

Parr House, a striking mid-century modern event venue inspired by the Parr family home in "Incredibles 2," is now open to Artisan Club members. Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and built by Cotino homebuilder Davidson Communities, the six-bedroom retreat features a living room, kitchen, bar, boardroom, art studio and covered patio. Members can host events, celebrate milestones or book overnight stays for an additional fee.

A first-of-its-kind project for Walt Disney Imagineering, Parr House brings screen-to-street storytelling to life. Imagineers collaborated with Pixar artists to bring the spirit of the film to life through a creative interpretation of the mid-century modern design the Palm Springs area is known for. Enhancing the design, members will find playful details from the film sprinkled throughout the house such as boxes of Sugar Bombs and Fiber O's cereal stacked on the kitchen shelf and the family's schedule scribbled on the calendar.

Parr House at the Artisan Club brings the story full circle — Pixar artists drew inspiration from the Palm Springs region when designing the family's home for the 2018 film. Now, fittingly, Imagineers have chosen Parr House as the icon of Cotino, placing it in the same location that once sparked the creative vision behind the film.

Cotino: A New Chapter in Community Living

Earlier this year, Cotino welcomed its first residents who are embracing the community's distinct lifestyle, celebrating the desert's natural beauty. With an abundance of walking and biking paths connecting homes to parks and amenities, residents enjoy seamless access to outdoor living. Cotino offers single-family homes for buyers of all ages and a dedicated enclave known as Longtable Park for adults 55+.

The community features dedicated parks for families, pets and adults — thoughtfully designed by Disney Imagineers to foster connection, comfort and a sense of belonging. At the heart of Cotino, a picturesque mile-long promenade encircles Cotino Bay, offering a scenic setting for sunset strolls, morning bike rides and everyday moments with friends and neighbors.

The community's homebuilders – Shea Homes, Woodbridge Pacific Group and Davidson Communities – bring a legacy of quality and innovation to Cotino, offering home designs currently available only within the community. These carefully crafted floorplans embrace indoor-outdoor living with designs featuring private courtyards, spacious leisure areas and expansive windows that seamlessly connect residents to the surrounding landscape.

Inspired by the rich history of the Coachella Valley, Walt Disney Imagineers collaborated on the exterior home design collections that reflect the spirit of the region and enhance the overall community experience. Homes in Cotino are purposefully built to harmonize with the community's vision, offering residents a one-of-a-kind living environment shaped by imagination, craftsmanship and a deep connection to place.

Cotino offers a variety of single-family floorplans, sizes, styles and layouts, with pricing starting from the mid-$1 millions.

Beyond the beautiful parks and the Artisan Club, Cotino residents will also enjoy convenient access to the town center known as— Cotino Bay Beach, Dining and Shops — scheduled to open to the public in fall 2026. This must-visit destination will introduce a variety of premier experiences to the area and offer visitors access to Cotino Bay for a fee. The town center's initial tenants include restaurant Elevare, locally-owned On the Mark Fine Foods & Provisions,Khaga Yoga and the first U.S. location of Canadian-based specialty coffee shop Artigiano.

Cotino was designed with creative guidance from Walt Disney Imagineering and developed in collaboration with DMB Development, known for successful large-scale communities across the U.S.

For those interested in purchasing a home, community tours including model homes are now available. The on-site Cotino Sales Studio is open for appointments daily and additional details can be found at Cotino.com.

