A New Chapter Begins for Viking Masek

OOSTBURG, Wis., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek, a leading packaging equipment manufacturer, announces a significant transition as its ownership team, Robb Leonhard and Scott Miller, step into the role of passive investors. After twenty-two years of dedication and growth, this change marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the company. This strategic shift will enable Viking Masek to benefit from the extensive experience and innovative vision of its established executive team, ensuring continued growth and success.

Viking Masek's Executive Team (from left): Ty Weinhold - COO, Nicole Piontek - CFO, Bryan Lacy - CRO

Viking Masek was born from the vision of two enthusiastic brothers with a passion for equipment sales. Rick and Robb Leonhard founded what would become Viking Masek over twenty years ago. Shortly thereafter, Scott Miller joined the ownership team as VP of Product and Technology, driving the company's innovation and ensuring technological excellence. Originally working out of a small office with a handful of employees, Viking Masek has continued to expand and flourish. Over the past two decades, it has grown into a thriving enterprise, employing 109 dedicated team members and serving thousands of incredible customers. Now a global player in the packaging automation industry, Viking Masek is also recognized locally as a top manufacturer and one of the area's leading employers.

Reflecting on this extraordinary voyage, Robb Leonhard said, "We are incredibly proud of what we've built, and are confident that the executive team will continue to drive our mission forward with fresh energy and strategic insight."

Recognizing the need for innovative minds and ideas to take the company into its next growth phase, the owners have decided that now is the perfect time to step back and pass the torch to the capable hands of their talented three-person executive team.

"We are excited to lead Viking Masek into its next phase," said Ty Weinhold, COO. "Our goal is to build on the solid foundation laid by the company's founders and to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

With a combined 20 years of experience at Viking Masek and bringing with them a wealth of knowledge, the executive team is poised to continue Viking Masek's trajectory of success. The group will focus on market innovation, growing the company's global presence, expanding into new markets, and customer satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to be Viking Masek's CFO at such a pivotal time," said Nicole Piontek. "Our founders have established a robust financial foundation, and I look forward to building on that legacy. My focus will be on driving financial strategies that support our growth ambitions while ensuring sustainable and profitable operations."

Chief Revenue Officer, Bryan Lacy, also shared his enthusiasm about the new leadership structure. "I am excited to work with such a talented team," he said. "My focus will be to create value for our clients and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Together we are prepared to win, leveraging technology and innovative approaches to deliver unparalleled service and satisfaction to our customers."

Viking Masek's owners will remain engaged as passive investors, offering their support and guidance to the executive team as needed. This transition reflects their confidence in the team's ability to uphold the company's values and vision.

Viking Masek extends its gratitude to Robb Leonhard and Scott Miller for their years of dedicated service and leadership. Their vision and hard work have established Viking Masek as a leader in the packaging automation industry, and their continued involvement as advisors will be invaluable as the company moves forward into its next chapter.

Viking Masek manufactures, sells, and services automated packaging systems for food and non-food markets. From coffee to crackers and everything in between, Viking Masek packaging lines have been the backbone of successful business operations for decades. With its US headquarters located in Wisconsin, Viking Masek services the packaging automation needs of local, national, and international clients.

