A New Chapter for Chocolate: EVOLVED Appoints Joe Serventi as CEO

The Clean-Ingredient Chocolate Brand Reveals a Refined, Premium Brand Identity and Welcomes Aboard a CPG Industry Veteran with Over 20 Years of Experience

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOLVED, a leading name in the premium chocolate category, is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Serventi as its new CEO. With a rich brand-building background and a passion for the indulgent snacking category, Serventi's leadership marks a significant milestone in EVOLVED's journey. Alongside this exciting leadership transition, the company is unveiling a brand refresh that promises to elevate the customer experience and drive growth in the modern premium chocolate space.

With over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Serventi brings his extensive experience to EVOLVED. He is known for his previous success in scaling brands from inception to mainstream prominence. Serventi previously served as the former CEO of HIPPEAS and played a pivotal role at barkTHINS, steering the brand towards substantial growth and its eventual acquisition to Hershey's. Beyond his executive roles, Serventi has contributed as a strategic advisor to innovative brands such as Dreampops, HOP WTR, Recess, and Vitacoco, showcasing his wide-ranging impact on the industry. His career highlights also include rejuvenating Pirate's Booty, leading to its sale to B & G Foods, and playing a crucial role in evolving Glacéau's vitaminwater and smartwater from startup status to a billion-dollar brand acquired by Coca-Cola. At EVOLVED, Serventi is set to focus on exploring the brand's potential and crafting robust strategies for brand development, channel optimization, and route-to-market expansion. Additionally, he is dedicated to enhancing sales and marketing efforts while streamlining production and supply chain efficiencies.

Reflecting on his official appointment, Serventi expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting a journey well underway, "For the last six months, I've been working behind the scenes at EVOLVED, strengthening relationships, and laying the groundwork for innovative brand and channel strategies. It's been an incredible experience." Serventi's dedication to the company's ethos and its notable success in the natural channel was evident from the outset. "The opportunity to officially lead this company alongside Rick and Christine, the Co-Founders, is truly humbling," he added, emphasizing the seamless transition into his new role due to the mutual trust and support cultivated with EVOLVED.

"Joe brings a fresh and unique perspective to EVOLVED. His experience and network are invaluable, and we're honored to officially welcome him aboard," said Christine Cusano and Rick Gusmano, Co-Founders of EVOLVED. "We view Joe as a leader and a partner in steering EVOLVED towards greater success. His expertise complements our passion for chocolate, and together, we're excited to elevate our brand to new heights."

EVOLVED's refreshed packaging features chocolate imagery rooted in a modern, premium aesthetic, reinforcing the brand's core identity. Leveraging influencer partnerships, seasonal offerings, and creative packaging solutions, EVOLVED aims to captivate consumers and carve a distinct niche in the competitive market landscape.

Under Serventi's leadership, EVOLVED is poised to expand beyond its Natural Category stronghold while upholding its core values of excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. This growth will be supported by expanding distribution channels, enriching the product portfolio, and staying true to EVOLVED's commitment to quality and innovation. For more information, visit eatingevolved.com and follow along on Instagram @evolvedchocolate.

About EVOLVED

Founded by Christine Cusano and Rick Gusmano, EVOLVED chocolate delivers an elevated chocolate experience by combining popular flavors with a premium touch. EVOLVED chocolate guarantees a sensational taste without compromise by using wholesome ingredients along with a dedication to ethical sourcing. EVOLVED provides a wide range of products, including organic bars, chocolate cups, and seasonal delights. EVOLVED products are certified Gluten-Free, USDA Organic, and Rainforest Alliance Certified. For more information, visit eatingevolved.com and follow along on Instagram @evolvedchocolate.

