A New Chapter for the Palisadian-Post: Palisadians Laura and Tim Schneider Announce Acquisition and Reimagining of Historic Local News Outlet

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of stewardship is beginning for one of the most enduring institutions in Pacific Palisades. Long-time Palisadians Laura and Tim Schneider have acquired the Palisadian-Post, with the plan to relaunch it as a multimedia communications platform built upon a foundation of independent, unbiased and fact-checked journalism.

Laura and Tim Schneider. Photo by Suzanne Trepp/Palisadian-Post.

"We want this to be among the many wonderful comeback stories for Pacific Palisades," said Tim Schneider, who will serve as the publisher of the Palisadian-Post. "The Palisadian-Post is a vital piece of our town's civic infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt. We also see this as our opportunity to help restore the vibrant community that was devastated by the fire and help our neighbors with what lies ahead."



The Palisadian-Post will relaunch with a "digital-first" strategy intended to serve as the authoritative communications platform for Pacific Palisades. With Palisadians currently living in more than 30 states across the country, in several nations overseas and in locations all over California, getting the news to those who need it most is a key part of the new digital strategy. A redesigned website will launch on May 4, the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Palisadian-Post, followed by the eventual return of a printed edition, guided by extensive community feedback.

"We want the Palisadian-Post to reflect and uplift the incredible work being done by the people and organizations of Pacific Palisades and to share their positive vision for the future of our beloved town," said Laura Schneider. "We will be reconnecting Palisadians near and far as well as sharing stories of resilience and hope. We are honored to play a role in restoring Pacific Palisades to the magical place that we know and love."



Both Laura and Tim Schneider are veterans of the communications industry. Laura's professional career was largely spent in the newspaper industry, including work with Gannett and as a marketing executive with the Los Angeles Times. She served for nearly a decade as the volunteer president of the Pacific Palisades Library Association. Tim started Schneider Publishing Company at age 26 and went on to found SportsTravel magazine, the TEAMS Conference & Expo and the EsportsTravel Summit. He was among the inaugural group of inductees into the Hall of Fame of the National Association of Sports Commissions in recognition of his seminal role in building the international sports-event industry.

To receive updates on the relaunch of the Palisadian-Post, please visit www.PaliPost.com.

About the Palisadian-Post

Founded in 1928, the Palisadian-Post is the historic newspaper of record for Pacific Palisades, California. Now owned by Pacific Palisades-based Schneider Publishing Company, Inc., the Palisadian-Post is being reimagined as a digital-first multimedia communications platform committed to excellence in journalism and community-driven storytelling. Palisadian-Post and PaliPost are trademarks of Schneider Publishing Company, Inc.

For further press information, please contact Tim Schneider at [email protected] or 310.954.3900.

