A New Chapter: IES Abroad Bids Farewell to Marketing & Institutional Relations Legend, Promotes Tenured Innovator in Leadership Transition

Rich Bartecki retires after nearly 16 years with IES Abroad, passing the torch to Amy Ruhter McMillan

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IES Abroad, a not-for-profit study and intern abroad provider, announced a significant leadership update.

After nearly 16 years of dedicated service, Rich Bartecki, Executive Vice President for Marketing & Institutional Relations, will retire, effective January 1, 2025. His legacy of innovation, integrity, and a student-first approach has had a lasting impact on the organization, and his leadership will be deeply missed.

Since joining IES Abroad in 2009, Bartecki has been a driving force behind the organization's growth and success, playing a pivotal role in numerous milestones and changing many lives through study abroad. Under his guidance, enrollment grew a remarkable 142%, the IES Abroad Consortium grew to more than 275 college and universities, and millions of dollars have been awarded in scholarships and aid. His leadership helped IES Abroad navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging stronger and achieving record enrollment numbers. He also spearheaded IES Abroad's High-Impact Aid Commitment, revolutionizing its financial aid and scholarship program and significantly increasing access to study abroad for students.

Reflecting on his time at IES Abroad, Bartecki said: "I have loved my time here, and I'm delighted to finish out my career with such an amazing organization. We've accomplished incredible things together, and I'm grateful for the memories and colleagues I've had the honor of working with all these years." Bartecki will continue to work with IES Abroad as a consultant, guiding internationalization efforts beyond his official retirement.

As part of this leadership transition, Amy Ruhter McMillan, Senior Associate Vice President of Global Marketing & Strategic Communications and a long-serving, innovative marketing leader at IES Abroad, will be promoted to Vice President of Global Marketing & Institutional Relations, effective January 1, 2025.

Prior to IES Abroad, McMillan worked at Andersen Worldwide (parent company to Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and Arthur Andersen) and was a Freelance Writer for Watson Wyatt (now Towers Perrin) in Hong Kong, where she collaborated with lawyers and HR staff around Asia Pacific to write and edit the Employment Terms & Conditions Report Asia Pacific and the Benefits Report Asia Pacific.

Her 26-year journey at IES Abroad has seen her rise from Recruiting Assistant to an indispensable leader within the organization. With a passion for study abroad and a keen strategic vision, she has driven the Global Marketing Department to new heights, securing over 65 marketing awards, including recognition for the IES Abroad Study Abroad Film Festival, which she founded in 2014. Under her leadership, the festival has not only enhanced the organization's visibility but also helped generate more than $1 million for student scholarships.

Her innovative approach has led major initiatives, from multiple website rebuilds to expanding digital engagement through social media, advertising, and student-driven content, including the IES Abroad Correspondent program. Amy's focus remains on ensuring the organization adapts to meet the evolving needs of students.

This role oversees College Relations & Advising, Global Marketing, IES Internships, Global Enrollment Management, and Financial Aid departments. Her visionary leadership and collaborative approach will be key to the continued success of these areas.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of Vice President of Global Marketing & Institutional Relations at IES Abroad," McMillan said. "Our mission to provide transformative global education experiences has never been more important, and I am excited to continue working with our talented team to expand opportunities for students and foster strong relationships with our institutional partners."

IES Abroad celebrates Rich Bartecki's outstanding career, and Amy Ruhter McMillan's well-deserved promotion in this exciting new chapter.

About IES Abroad

