A New Chapter in Entertainment: Reality Star Mariah HuQ Launches Innovative Production Studio

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing her special brand of entrepreneurship to South Atlanta, former Bravo reality television star and executive producer Mariah HuQ has added another feather in her cap as the owner and founder of the highly anticipated boutique production company Sleek CoWork and Media Studio.

HuQ is best known as the mastermind behind the hit Bravo show "Married to Medicine," where she was one of the show's leading characters, as well as its creator and executive producer. Recently featured on the CNN docuseries "See It Loud: The History of Black Television," HuQ is the first African-American woman to create and executive produce an original franchise for Bravo, a subsidiary of media conglomerate NBCUniversal.

Located in the heart of McDonough Square, Sleek CoWork and Media Studio is an unparalleled creator's canvas. With Atlanta as the center stage for film and television production in the South, HuQ aims to create multiple locations in small traditional towns. As a state-of-the-art media hub for directors, producers, creators, and remote workers, it is the only boutique media studio in South Atlanta owned by an entertainment personality.

Mariah is currently working on several productions, including her own talk show, at Sleek CoWork and Media Studio. She looks forward to bringing more productions to McDonough.

"It's been a journey, but seeing the vision fulfilled was definitely worth the wait. Being a small business owner and working in the media has always been my passion," said HuQ. "I wanted to create a contemporary environment where other savvy entrepreneurs or remote workers could optimize productivity and creativity. Stay tuned for a Sleek near you!"

Sleek has seven luxury lounge areas and a smart conference and production room, with seating for 2-25 people. It comes fully equipped with a newly built soundproof green screen studio with a cyc-wall and high-quality nan-lite production lighting.

It also includes high-speed Wi-Fi and Ethernet, shared hot desk access, and free coffee, tea, and snacks. The space is also available for booking corporate and private events.

About Sleek CoWork and the Mariah Agency LLC

Sleek CoWork is part of the Mariah Agency LLC, a purveyor of unscripted television concept creation, talent casting, television production, and online media content. It is their first brick-and-mortar multi-use boutique media studio. For more information, please visit sleekcowork.com or call 470.507.0020.

