A NEW CHAPTER IN SUSTAINABLE METALS BEGINS

SCALE, CAPABILITY, AND EXPERTISE

The unified recycling business brings together:

Advanced and safe precious metal recovery and refining capabilities powered by leading technologies and deep technical know-how across complex materials and processing streams

World-class analytical laboratories delivering assay accuracy, precision, transparency, and customer confidence

A growing international footprint, with refining operations in the United States and India, processing capabilities in Asia, and commercial presence across key global markets

Decades of combined experience across industrial, electronic, jewellery, and autocatalyst recycling streams

Strong downstream partnerships and long-standing customer relationships that serve as strategic assets and key enablers across the value chain

Together, these strengths enable Sibanye-Stillwater to deliver high-performance, end-to-end recycling solutions at scale, while safely processing increasingly complex materials with high recovery efficiencies.

DRIVING THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

As demand for critical and precious metals accelerates, recycling is essential to building a more sustainable and resilient supply chain. Sibanye-Stillwater's integrated platform plays a vital role in the circular economy, recovering and reintroducing valuable metals back into global use in key markets with efficiency and responsibility.

INNOVATION WITH PURPOSE

Backed by the broader Sibanye-Stillwater Group, the recycling business is uniquely positioned to connect mining, processing, and recycling into a single value chain. This creates new opportunities for innovation, improved recovery rates, and enhanced customer solutions.

ONE TEAM, ONE VISION

The integration of Reldan, Metallix, and Columbus Autocat Recycling brings together a highly skilled global team aligned around a shared vision: to be a leader in creating shared value for all stakeholders.

LOOKING AHEAD

With a strong foundation in place, Sibanye-Stillwater is accelerating its ambition to become a global leader in sustainable precious metals recovery, expanding capabilities, investing in technology, and strengthening partnerships across the recycling ecosystem.

About Sibanye-Stillwater Recycling operations:

Sibanye-Stillwater's Recycling operations combine innovation with cutting-edge technology to process, recycle, and refine complex precious metals waste streams.

We purchase, recycle, and refine materials containing gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium and iridium, serving businesses and corporations of all sizes in a variety of industries globally. Leading the way in making the precious metals recycling process safe and efficient.

When you partner with Sibanye-Stillwater Recycling operations, you gain a collaborator committed to integrity, innovation, and results you can see and measure.

Media Contact:

Pennsylvania (PA) site

550 Old Bordentown Rd

Fairless Hills, PA 19030

Tel: +1 888 927 6552

https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/business/recycling/

SOURCE Sibanye-Stillwater