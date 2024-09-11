A New Charging Station for School Devices is Designed for Time Savings in the Classroom

COLUMBUS, Wis., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A conversation with a forward-thinking school district prompted PowerGistics, a Wisconsin manufacturing company, to hit the drawing board and release a new product.

The TableTower8 is a new desktop charging station designed for schools to charge devices such as Chromebooks, laptops and tablets. This charging unit holds up to eight devices and can store and charge them all at once.

The TableTower8 by PowerGistics gives classrooms time back for learning by speeding up device return and retrieval. Spread two, three or more of these throughout a room to eliminate the bottleneck. The aluminum, colorful shelves and streamlined cable management are favorite features of the TableTower8 by PowerGistics. Use this new product for in-class storage and charging or for students taking devices home who need to charge a device during the day.

Made of aluminum, the TableTower8 is light with a small footprint and can easily be placed anywhere in a classroom. Placing two, three or more of these charging stations throughout the room spreads out the locations where students access classroom-stored devices. By eliminating traffic jams at one location and speeding up the transitions when students access tech devices, teachers gain more time for lessons.

In many schools Chromebooks, laptops and tablets are stored in one location in a classroom. Large, bulky carts that were introduced to schools decades ago still reside in classrooms and house entire class sets of devices.

The design of these aging charging stations requires students to all go to one location to retrieve or return devices. Sending an entire classroom of students to a single location often causes a bottleneck and wastes valuable class time.

Maximizing class time is critical as schools are increasingly challenged to improve student assessment scores. Having more time available during the day increases the opportunity teachers have to instruct students and successfully get through lessons.

The TableTower8 is a classroom tool that will save teachers time each day. Besides the intuitive cable management, this charging station also incorporates shelves in four colors, a celebrated standard feature of PowerGistics' education line of charging stations. The colors are often used by teachers to group students or to send them to retrieve devices a few at a time, saving more time in the classroom.

The charging station is available with a standard power strip or a USB power strip, which comes with USB cables. In addition to the no-door open-access models, the TableTower8 lineup also includes a locking door model for securing devices as needed.

For schools that send devices home each day, typically middle and high schools, the TableTower8 offers students who forgot to charge their devices an in-class charging option. It also provides schools a place for loaner devices to be stored and charged, whether that's in a classroom, library or office.

PowerGistics is a branch of G.D. Roberts and Co., Inc., a Wisconsin metal manufacturing company that has gained national recognition for award-winning products. PowerGistics designs, manufactures and ships charging stations from their Columbus, WI facility. Their most popular products are their vertical charging stations, the Core charging Towers.

To learn more, visit the PowerGistics website at www.powergistics.com. To speak with a member of their team call 201-389-9940 or email [email protected].

SOURCE PowerGistics