A new chronicle of the life of Jesus draws readers into the scene

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life of Jesus, the new book by Vatican expert and author Andrea Tornielli, is a biographical masterpiece that will challenge readers to approach the story of Jesus with fresh eyes and an open heart. Published by Loyola Press, The Life of Jesus is a novel-like, Bible-based retelling of Jesus's life that will resonate with fans of the TV series The Chosen.

Tornielli expertly weaves the four Gospels into a single narrative, a difficult accomplishment, while using imagination to reconstruct the scenes and bring them to life. 

Being careful to fill in the details gleaned from the writings of Biblical scholars and other historical accounts of the time, Tornielli strives to give the reader an emotionally rich rendering of Jesus of Nazareth.

"We need to encounter Jesus alive today. We need to see him in the faces of those who are distant, in those who suffer," Tornielli writes. The Life of Jesus offers a unique opportunity to rediscover and rekindle the profound mysteries of Christ's life in the modern world.

Commentary by Pope Francis is woven throughout, giving additional texture to the narrative. In the introduction, Pope Francis writes, "[The Life of Jesus] can help us enter into contact with him so that he does not remain only a great figure, a historical protagonist, a religious leader, or a teacher of morals, but that he might become each person's Lord each day – the Lord of life. I hope that those who read it might see Jesus, encounter Jesus, and receive the grace – which is a gift of the Holy Spirit – of allowing themselves to be attracted by him." 

ATC Publications, in India, who obtained rights to publish the The Life of Jesus in India, will also release on November 7, 2023.

About the Author

Andrea Tornielli, a veteran Vatican reporter, is the Editorial Director of the Dicastery for Communication. His publications include the first biography of the pope, Francis: Pope of a New World, which was translated into sixteen languages, and interviewed Pope Francis for his international bestseller The Name of God is Mercy

About Loyola Press

Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others. 

The Life of Jesus: with an Introduction and Commentary by Pope Francis

Andrea Tornielli

November 7, 2023

Loyola Press | $24.99 | Paperback
ISBN: 978-0-8294-5794-0

