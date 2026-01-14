A New Collection of Paintings, Prose, and Poetry Offers a Gentle Pause

Readers are invited to slow down, breathe, and embrace the power of observation in their daily lives

MIDCOAST, Maine, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of finding a few moments each week to seek gratitude and to reflect on what truly matters in life is more necessary than ever in this fast-changing world. For author and artist, Lyn Asselta, a life-altering move to a new place and the isolation of the pandemic offered her the time to write and reflect on a regular basis.

Book Cover

"Saturdays," is the result of publishing those writings and reflections each week in a newsletter, a practice that has continued over the years as we navigate the complexities of the times we find ourselves living in.

In the book, readers are offered a collection of Asselta's pastel paintings alongside her prose, poetry, and creative encouragement, each page capturing a restorative spirit and gentle reminders of the beauty and solace to be found when one slows down in a world that rarely does.

"These pages are meant to focus on the gifts that the world gives us every day," Asselta said. "I want to offer moments of reflection and inspiration, even hope, in the most ordinary of circumstances."

"Saturdays," is a book meant to be picked up with an early morning coffee or at the end of a long day. It invites readers to linger in bits and pieces, to open it at random, and to return to it as a meditative habit that nourishes the soul. With each revisit, it offers fresh insight, encouragement, and a quiet escape in a loud world.

"Saturdays: Observations at the Intersection of Life & Art"

By Lyn Asselta

ISBN: 9781665773966 (softcover); 9781665773973 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lyn Asselta has spent a lifetime observing, painting, and taking notes about the natural world around her. The landscape has been both her muse and her salvation. When Covid-19 locked society in, she headed out, sketchbook and tablet in hand, and learned that nature always has more to say, she is still listening. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862251-saturdays.

