A new community for ex-Googlers interested in Blockchain

To help address this demand for talent, three Googlers-turned-blockchain-entrepreneurs are starting a community to bring together current and former Googlers interested in the blockchain industry. This community will serve as a collaborative space for inquiry, dialogue and development regarding blockchain technology for Googlers.

The group, named xGoogler Blockchain Alliance (GBA), consists of blockchain project founders, team members, investors and advisors who once worked at Google.

GBA is the brainchild of ex-Googlers Hitters Xu, Daniel Wang, and Andy Tian, who are ex-Googlers that now lead some of the most prominent blockchain projects in China and beyond.

Hitters Xu, founder of Nebulas said, "Googlers who are prominent influencers in 'classic internet' can play important role in blockchain space.

Andy Tian, founder of GIFTO said, "Google has always been in the forefront of new technologies worldwide, from Android to AI. As Googlers, we can bring our unique experiences to expand blockchain's influence, to everyone, everywhere."

The GBA's core members are:

Hitters Xu , blockchain pioneer in China and founder of Nebulas—a next-generation public blockchain. Hitters was previously part of the Search & Anti-Fraud team at Google, and would go on to found AntShares (NEO), and become the former director of Ant Financial's Blockchain Platform (Alibaba's financial arm). Since 2013, Hitters also founded BitsClub (the first blockchain and bitcoin community in China ), ICO365 (one of the country's largest ICO platforms) and FBG Capital (one of the earliest crypto funds).

GBA aims to bring together ex-Googlers to advance each other's ambitions in the blockchain space. Blockchain at the moment is a hotbed of innovation, and is ripe for transformative ideas and breakthrough technologies.

Googlers, as some of the most innovative and forward-thinking people in the world, can play a big role in accelerating the success of blockchain. With GBA, these individuals now have a meeting point to share and build their ideas about blockchain.

GBA, through its network, also has plans to incubate high quality blockchain projects by ex-Googlers. The community is currently active in San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing and Shanghai. All ex-Googlers are welcome to join the community and help contribute to the future of blockchain.

For more information on the GBA, please visit xgba.io.

