A New Consumer-Friendly Helium Network Crypto Miner and IoT Gateway Comes to Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimiq Inc. (formerly Smart Mimic), a connected consumer device company, today launched the FinestraMiner, the first community and FCC-certified Helium hotspot designed from the ground up for the mainstream consumer. The sleek, easy-to-use, consumer-friendly cryptocurrency miner and IoT gateway installs in seconds – either directly on a windowpane or shelf-top – providing optimum coverage and performance from indoors, avoiding the risks of exterior installation. It will be available to the market in Q4, 2021.

The FinestraMiner builds on the groundbreaking legacy of Mimic GO, the first consumer device using the LoRaWAN network. With the new device Mimiq is expanding its consumer product family and underscoring its commitment to mainstream customers and business owners. It has designed the miner to address consumer ease-of-use needs while ensuring seamless end-to-end connectivity between all its devices, from small IoT products to the LoRaWAN gateway within the miner. Fast and simple to set up, Finestra enables anyone to mine Helium Network Tokens (HNT) and easily participate in Helium's People's Network.

With its unique window-mount design, the FinestraMiner is also referred to as the 'miner with a view.' The device uses an advanced reusable adhesive surface that allows it to be placed and moved around from window mount to wall mount to a shelf – in search of the best coverage location – without leaving glue patches or messy holes in drywall.

The device connects with LoRaWAN-equipped devices in its coverage area, and in turn connects to the in-premises broadband router via Wi-Fi or Ethernet to provide cloud connectivity. The crypto mining capability is delivered via the Helium Network. FinestraMiner incorporates Semtech Corp chips designed for LoRa-based wireless communications and devices.

"This is the only gateway and miner designed first with the consumer in mind," said Noyan Berker, CEO and co-founder, Mimiq. "Mimiq recognized the disruptive nature of Helium's People's Network early on and we wanted to help the network grow through our Mimiq mainstream devices. Consumer products are in our DNA, beginning with the Mimiq GO (previously Mimic GO) that connected via LoRaWAN to the cloud. Now, with the FinestraMiner gateway, we have extended our commitment to the LoRaWAN standard, the People's Network by Helium and our distribution and E-Commerce partner CalChip. We believe it starts a new phase in our growth as we continue to add new Mimiq products in 2022 that will not only be part of the Helium ecosystem but work more uniquely and intelligently with our gateways."

While integrated within a contemporary consumer-friendly design, the FinestraMiner incorporates unique engineering, including the capability to operate flawlessly without a fan, ensuring continuous mining capability. "We built the FinestraMiner with a fanless design from the get-go," said Serdar Serttop, co-founder and CTO, Mimiq. "This device had to work even in the summer on a window in say Phoenix, Ariz. It was necessary to implement radical and proprietary heat dissipation techniques adopting a 'whole of product' approach.

"Demand for miners has been extremely high as businesses and consumers learn more about the benefits of the People's Network and Helium Hotspots," said Jason Giuliano, CEO of Cal-Chip Connect. "We are excited to be able to offer a new gateway to the Helium community with some unique features delivered by Mimiq's gurus."

With FinestraMiner, Mimiq establishes itself as a leader in fifth generation IoT-- using lean edge intelligence to develop situation awareness; incorporating privacy-first design into edge and cloud services; and enabling a worry-free connected experience.

LoRaWAN Frequencies Available only in the US. Supported Frequencies: RU864, IN865, US915, AU915, KR920, AS923 Working Temperature -31°F to 167°F (-35°C to 75°C) Connectivity BLE 5 and WiFi 5GHz, Ethernet (select models) Setup Easy setup with both iOS and Android via the Helium App. Antenna Gain RP-SMA Female Connector 2.6 dBi antenna gain Design - Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 1.6 in (110 mm x 110 mm x 40 mm) - Weight: 10.5 oz. (300g) - On the back: adhesive micro-suction that can stick to windows. Supply Voltage 5V / 2A Package Contents 1 x FinestraMiner 1 x Power Adaptor 1 x Antenna (915 Mhz) 1 x Power Cable Extender 3 x Wallet Security Keywords Cards 1 x Pen

About Mimiq, formerly Smart Mimic

Mimiq (formerly known as Smart Mimic), a Silicon Valley company that develops fifth-generation low-power, long range connected consumer devices for portable safety, trackers, and other applications. FinestraMiner is the company's IoT gateway for The People's Network from Helium (Helium Hotspot) – delivering connectivity to IoT devices in range and mining crypto currency at the same time. With subsidiaries in Turkey and Canada, Mimiq is building distribution partnerships globally. The company received founding investments from key Amazon, Apple and Google alumni and executives as well as strategic investments from IoT network providers and security companies. For more information, visit www.thefinestra.com.

