A New Daily Impact Challenge Encourages Small, Real-World Actions in 2026

After a year marked by fatigue and disengagement, the year-long LiveImpact Daily Challenge invites people to support causes they care about through simple, everyday actions.

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year marked by widespread fatigue and growing disengagement, a new year-long Daily Impact Challenge is inviting people to take a different approach to the new year. Instead of resolutions or big commitments, the 2026 LiveImpact Daily Challenge focuses on small, real-world actions that support causes people already care about.

A simple reminder that small actions still matter, especially when we can finally see them add up.

Beginning January 1, one simple Daily Impact Challenge is shared each day throughout 2026. Each challenge is intentionally small and designed to fit easily into everyday life. Some take just a couple of minutes. Others invite learning, sharing, committing, or supporting a nonprofit organization, personal cause, or impact-driven business in a practical way.

Over the course of the year, the challenge also helps participants discover new nonprofits, personal causes, and impact-driven businesses they may not have encountered otherwise.

"There's been no shortage of calls to do more or be more," said Rick Zwetsch, founder of LiveImpact.io. "This challenge is intentionally different. It lowers the bar. It reduces pressure. And it reminds people that small actions still matter, especially when we can finally see them adding up."

Unlike gamified challenges or social media campaigns, the LiveImpact Daily Challenge does not use leaderboards, streaks, or performance metrics. Participation is flexible from day to day, and there is no expectation to keep up. People can join in occasionally or often, and they can start at any point during the year.

Participants who choose to log their completed challenges can do so at https://app.liveimpact.io. All actions supporting causes are tallied anonymously and reported only in aggregate. The platform is designed to highlight collective patterns of support rather than track individual behavior or activity.

By making everyday support visible at a collective level, the initiative aims to counter a growing sense that individual actions do not matter, a feeling that has intensified in recent years. The challenge offers a calmer, more realistic way for people to stay engaged without burnout.

The 2026 LiveImpact Daily Challenge is open to anyone and will continue throughout the year.

For more information about the year-long Daily Impact Challenge, visit https://www.liveimpact.io/2026-liveimpact-daily-challenge.

Media Contact

Rick Zwetsch

Founder, LiveImpact.io

[email protected]

(303) 246-3733

About LiveImpact.io

LiveImpact.io is a civic engagement platform that makes everyday support for nonprofit organizations, personal causes, and impact-driven businesses visible in the aggregate. All actions are tallied anonymously, allowing collective impact to be seen without tracking individuals. LiveImpact focuses on small, real-world actions and how they add up over time.

SOURCE LiveImpact, LLC