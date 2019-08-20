A New Daily Regimen for Your Dog's Dental Hygiene: WHIMZEES® All-Natural Dental Treats Introduces Daily Use Packs

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You clean your teeth each day, shouldn't your dog? That's why the maker of all-natural dental treats for dogs is launching Daily Use Packs—conveniently portioned packs with one WHIMZEES dental treat for each day of the week, making it easier than ever for pet parents to commit to a daily dental routine for dogs.

Conveniently portioned with a one-week, two-week or one-month’s supply of dental treats, WHIMZEES’ new Daily Use Packs offer pet parents an easier way to care for their dog’s dental health each day of the week.

Daily Use Packs allow pet parents to purchase WHIMZEES dental treats in portions that encourage daily use with more convenience, which means more fun for Fido. Filled with the brand's reimagined toothbrush shape, Brushzees®, and offered in one-week, two-week and one-month supplies, the new pack sizes encourage pet parents to take one simple step each day of the week to care for their dog's teeth.

"When it comes to our own personal care, whether it's brushing our teeth twice a day or taking a daily vitamin, we think about it in terms of time. We base our own habits around days, weeks and months, and now our WHIMZEES Daily Use Packs help us do the same when it comes to our dog's dental care," says Kristof Vlaeminck, senior director of global brand marketing for WHIMZEES. "The portion sizes of each pack will help pet parents make each day count when it comes to giving their dog the healthiest gums, cleanest teeth and freshest breath possible. Now that is something worth chomping for!"

WHIMZEES, a non-GMO Project Verified brand, are specifically engineered for the way dogs chew and equipped with innovative grooves and ridges to help remove plaque and tarter. And because they are two times more effective at reducing plaque and boast a three-times longer chewing time than leading competitors1, pet parents won't need any convincing to reach into the treat bag seven days a week.

Daily Use Packs are available in three sizes, each with an SRP of $9.99: extra small (28 pieces for a four-week supply), small (14 pieces for a two-week supply) and medium (seven pieces for a one-week supply). The new Daily Use Packs will be available at select pet specialty retailers, independent retailers and online. They will also be on showcase at SuperZoo the week of August 19-22nd in Las Vegas, Nev. at Booth 3559.

WHIMZEES are currently available in 32 countries around the world throughout North America, South America, Central America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Available in sizes XS – XL, WHIMZEES contain no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, wheat, grain, GMOs or meat. To learn more about the product, size guidelines, and find an authorized retailer, visit www.whimzees.com.

About WHIMZEES:

WHIMZEES, manufactured by WellPet LLC in Veendam, Netherlands, are all-natural daily dental treats for dogs with only six primary ingredients and no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, or meat. WHIMZEES are created through a patented design process at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is committed to delivering the highest quality products for pets. WHIMZEES is a Non-GMO Project Verified brand. WHIMZEES Brushzees® shape also earned the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal of Acceptance for tartar, which provides peace of mind to consumers that the product will help to control tartar levels on their pet's teeth. For more information, visit http://www.whimzees.com/.

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack® and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com and www.wellnessfoundation.org.

1 Based on independent kennel studies with Brushzees shape.

SOURCE WHIMZEES

