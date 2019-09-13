A New Data Base Service Listing the Best Films Now Streaming

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STREAMING-flix.com, a division of ELBAR Associates, LLC, was launched on September 01, 2019. It's a database of highly- recommended films currently being streamed. With thousands films currently available, it's an overwhelming task for most people to know what films to watch and where to watch them. STREAMING-flix.com aims to address this conundrum.

The recommended films can be accessed three ways: (1) Alphabetically, (2) By Category (Niche), and (3) By Digital Platform.

Films are carefully selected by the curating staff, with particular emphasis from favorable reviews, recommendations from film journalists, and high ratings.

Each film will have its own page and each page will include the following information:

Synopsis

The digital platforms offering the film

Running time

Category (Drama, Series, Animation, Classic Oldies, Comedies, Documentaries, Film Noir, French New Wave, Italian Neorealism, Musicals, Sci-Fi, War, Westerns)

Ratings

Accolades & Awards

Language it's in

Cast members

Excerpts from reviews

Commentary: Why should you stream this film?

The publisher of STREAMING-flix.com is Elliott Kanbar, a professional with over 35 years of experience in the film industry. He was the President of the QUAD CINEMA in New York and is currently President of CINEMAflix DISTRIBUTION. Kanbar has taught courses at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, and was a participant at Columbia University's Center for the Arts Program. Additionally, Kanbar is the author of three books on film distribution.

