A new device for pre-clinical cancer research: KUBTEC® Scientific redefines image-guided radiotherapy with The XCELL® TomoRad™ x-ray irradiator

STRATFORD, Conn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC®, a global leader in X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, has proudly launched the XCELL® TomoRad™ system at this year's annual meeting for the American Association of Cancer Researchers (AACR), introducing a new category of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) systems.

XCELL TomoRad

The XCELL TomoRad system incorporates an an innovative 3D imaging technique called 'tomosynthesis' which uses multiple X-ray images taken from different angles to reconstruct a three-dimensional image of the target which can be viewed in 1mm slices. This imaging technique offers notable advantages over microCT imaging, including significantly lower sample radiation exposure, faster image acquisition and reconstruction, faster dosing, and a lower cost than microCT.

Prior to the TomoRad, IGRT-capable systems had a high price tag, were often very difficult to install, and overly complicated to use. These limitations established a high barrier to entry, effectively making IGRT research unattainable for many researchers who wished to incorporate targeted radiation into their animal studies. Instead, they were forced to settle for more broad-based radiation treatments in their research.

The desire to make IGRT research capability attainable to more labs drove the KUBTEC Scientific team to develop the TomoRad system, redefining IGRT. With Advanced Treatment Planning software standard on the TomoRad, more researchers can now have the tools needed for accurate, customizable, and repeatable targeted radiation dosing at a more affordable price, and be brought up to speed quickly with very little training.

With speed as one of the main advantages over microCT-based systems, the TomoRad is capable of not only faster image acquisition and processing, but also of delivering treatments faster. A unique, ultra-fast dose delivery method (patent pending) called Mag Mode™ automatically positions the sample near the tube for the highest dose in the shortest time – without the space and expense of a proton beam generator. Busy research labs can speed treatment times and help reduce time- under- anesthesia and the accompanying stress for the animals.

Shane Smithee, Global Sales Director of KUBTEC Scientific, said of the launch:

"I've talked with researchers who want to simplify and speed up their workflow, but they can't afford expensive radiation systems, not to mention the associated cost of a difficult installation. They don't want to compromise on their studies or be forced to scale down the scope of their research. Now they don't have to."

Vikram Butani, CEO of KUBTEC Scientific, shared the vision that led to the launch of the XCELL TomoRad:

"The barrier to entry into image-guided radiation for researchers has been very high due to the bottleneck of slower imaging and treatment, as well as the expense and complexity of existing options. We've heard the challenges of balancing accurate targeting with efficiency and workflow simplicity in recent conversations. KUBTEC has always looked to develop preclinical technologies that allow researchers the opportunity to study, develop, and ultimately translate their work into better quality of care in the clinic. We envision the XCELL Tomorad will also follow this path leading to lower radiation dose and faster treatment cycles for patients."

For more information about the XCELL® TomoRad™ image-guided radiation system, please visit www.kubtecscientific.com

About KUBTEC® Scientific

At KUBTEC® Scientific, we are passionate about developing transformative technologies that enable advanced research and development in preclinical and agricultural applications. For more than 20 years, we have been at the forefront of X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, offering the most comprehensive range of systems for studying disease and agriculture. Our innovative, proprietary technologies, such as Image Blender®, DIGISEED® software for seed analysis, and DIGIMUS® Multi software for preclinical DXA analysis in small animals, provide the tools researchers need to address the most demanding questions. Visit www.kubtecscientific.com to learn more.

SOURCE KUBTEC Scientific