A New Device Reduces Uterine Bleeding Suffered by One in Three Women of Reproductive Age

• Abnormal uterine bleeding causes absenteeism, pain, and depression

• The device can be implanted on an outpatient basis and without pain

SITGES, Spain, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new device has been presented at the 4th World Congress of Hysteroscopy in Sitges (Barcelona), which brings together 1,000 women's health specialists, allows for the reduction of abnormal uterine bleeding that affects one in three women of reproductive age and limits their quality of life.

Dispositivo

"Abnormal uterine bleeding is one of the main reasons for consultation in gynecology. Women who suffer from it are severely affected in their daily functions, as it prevents them from participating in sports or social activities and interferes with their ability to work or study," warns Dr. Sergio Haimovich, co-organizer of the conference, who presents a novel device that reduces bleeding without pain or hospitalization.

According to a study published in the Spanish Journal of Legal Medicine, women with heavy menstrual bleeding have a poorer quality of life related to health and a greater impact on their psychological well-being. It can also cause abdominal pain, anemia, and cramps, leading to absenteeism from work and school. In this regard, a study published in the International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics found that women who experienced abnormal uterine bleeding had more days of work absenteeism than those who did not. They also reported a decrease in their quality of life and ability to perform daily activities. Other studies have shown that 4 out of 10 women suffer from depression as a result of these periods.

This minimally invasive procedure uses a spherical device to remove the lining of the uterus and reduce the amount of menstrual bleeding. It does not require hospitalization or general anesthesia. Patients can return home the same day of the procedure, and it has a low risk of complications.

As Dr. Haimovich explains, "the SEAD device is particularly suitable for women who frequently suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding and do not wish to have more children, as well as for those who do not wish to undergo long-term hormonal therapies."

Media Contact:

Ricardo Antonio Mariscal López

+34 629823662

[email protected]

SOURCE 4th World Congress of Hysteroscopy