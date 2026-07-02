A New Easterseals Film Puts Family Caregivers at the Center of their Story for America's 250th Anniversary

"Caregivers are the backbone of support in communities across the country, yet too often they carry that profound responsibility alone," said Kendra Davenport, President and CEO of Easterseals. "Expanding support for caregivers is a critical priority. Ensuring they have the resources and relief allows people with disabilities, seniors, and veterans to live with greater independence that everyone deserves."

Easterseals partnered with Acumen, a mission-driven storytelling agency, to create a short film on the impact of caregiver support for people with disabilities at every stage of life. Featuring Easterseals families in its Florida and Southwest Florida Affiliates, the film highlights real stories of caregiving, showcasing the challenges families face and the meaningful difference that access to support, services, and community can make.

"At Easterseals Florida, we know that behind every individual achieving their goals is a caregiver who has advocated, encouraged, and supported them every step of the way," said Beverly Johnson, President and CEO of Easterseals Florida. "It is our privilege to walk alongside these families, providing the services, resources, and hope that help individuals with disabilities thrive throughout every stage of life. We are proud to be a trusted resource for those families and to provide programs that help people with disabilities and their caregivers build stability, independence, and connection within their communities."

Tom Waters, President and CEO of Easterseals Southwest Florida added, "Caregivers are often asked to do an extraordinary amount with limited support, navigating complex systems while advocating every day for the people they love. That's why access to high-quality disability services matters. Our innovative collaboration around autism diagnostics and services is one example of how the Easterseals network is working to meet families where they are and connect them with the resources they need."

Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults—about 63 million people—now care for an adult or child with a disability or serious health condition, a 45% jump since 2015 (AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 2025). Across the United States, caregiving is central to family and community life. Right now, Americans are juggling work, appointments, transportation, finances, and daily responsibilities while supporting loved ones with evolving needs. Without relief, many people face overwhelming stress and uncertainty. Caregiving often happens quietly but fundamentally shapes how people can live.

Easterseals is known for providing expert caregiving and support services across disabilities and stages of life. Since 1919, Easterseals has stood alongside Americans from coast to coast, grounded in the belief that people with disabilities deserve to be supported and able to take part in their communities. Today, Easterseals provides a wide range of disability services and support, from early childhood programs and therapy to employment training, in-home care, and caregiver resources.

Care isn't one-size-fits all and it changes as life changes. As national caregiving needs grow, Easterseals is proving families and individuals don't have to carry the responsibility alone. Expanding access to resources, respite, and community-based disability services helps reduce burnout, protecting the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of those who give so much of themselves to care for others.

Caregiving goes far beyond meeting daily needs, creating conditions for people to live fuller lives. Easterseals' story reminds us that when expert care and community support come together, it becomes one of our greatest collective strengths.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is a national nonprofit that provides expert caregiving and support services across disabilities and stages of life. We help individuals and families throughout the United States get the services they need to live more independently. Learn more at www.easterseals.com or follow us on social media.

SOURCE Easterseals