A New Era Begins: Aristocrat Interactive™ launches first-ever iLottery Solution for the Massachusetts State Lottery

The full service iLottery platform and related services underscores Aristocrat Interactive's ability to assist leading Lotteries, to meet evolving player preferences and modernize their lottery offerings

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lottery players in Massachusetts have an exciting, fun new way to play and engage with the lottery, now that a new full turnkey iLottery solution from Aristocrat Interactive under NeoGames, US, LLP is live.

Aristocrat Interactive is the #1 iLottery provider in North America and is now providing its custom-built solution for the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission (MSLC). This includes a comprehensive, scalable platform, exclusive games from Aristocrat's unparalleled IP library, an extensive portfolio of more than 20 eInstant games from NeoGames Studio™, and draw-based games, including two new games available exclusively online, giving players a wide variety of choices.

In an industry first and as part of this launch, Massachusetts players will be the first to play an eInstant featuring Timberwolf ™, an Aristocrat land-based gaming favorite. This is a great example of how Aristocrat Interactive is combining its iLottery expertise with Aristocrat's proven land-based brands and tailoring them to each Lottery's objectives and adding to player engagement.

The MSLC is the leading per capita performing U.S. retail lottery and third worldwide. It will benefit from a suite of integrated technologies provided by Aristocrat Interactive including:

NeoSphere™: player account management platform

NeoDraw™: draw games system

NeoCube™: Business Intelligence solutions; and

NeoEngage™: Aristocrat Interactive's overall customer and data experience solution

As part of the tailored solution, Aristocrat Interactive will deliver its market-leading Fusion™ aggregation platform for third-party game content, responsible gameplay solutions, and managed services including marketing such as CRM efforts and promotions, data analytics, compliance and customer support.

Mark William Bracken, Massachusetts State Lottery Executive Director said, "Today marks an important step forward in modernizing our operations and launching an exciting new iLottery offering that complements our industry-renowned retail program.

"We're confident that our new iLottery program will elevate our player experience and allow us to further fulfil our mission of maximizing revenue returned to the Commonwealth, with online sales supporting early childhood education and care grants that will benefit families throughout Massachusetts," he continued.

Dylan Slaney, Aristocrat Interactive Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is a milestone moment for Aristocrat Interactive, and the Massachusetts State Lottery as we deliver the first-ever online lottery offering for Massachusetts players.

"We are proud to be partnering with the Massachusetts State Lottery, who is widely recognized as a global lottery leader. Now with this new iLottery platform, plus our collection of world-leading iLottery game offerings, combined with pioneering marketing, and responsible gameplay solutions, the lottery is in a strong position to continue to deliver its charitable mission.

"Our iLottery solution, together with the broader Aristocrat Interactive ecosystem, creates unparalleled customer value inclusive of a full turnkey iLottery solution, which delivers several key advantages for our customers," Slaney continued.

The MSLC awarded its first iLottery contract to Aristocrat Interactive in August last year after a competitive RFP process. Under the contract, Aristocrat Interactive will provide services to the MSLC for five years, with three additional three-year extension opportunities.

Since being awarded the contract, Aristocrat Interactive has had employees on the ground in Massachusetts creating the custom solution that has now been deployed. Aristocrat Interactive has also invested in the region and recently established its iLottery headquarters in Quincy, MA and built a strong team of lottery specialists, including many dedicated to the MSLC iLottery program.

Aristocrat Interactive is the #1 iLottery provider by market share in the U.S.¹ This launch further underscores its position as a trusted partner for regulated jurisdictions seeking innovative, modern, and omnichannel iLottery solutions. It also builds on the company's expanding North American footprint, which includes Michigan's transition to a full Aristocrat Interactive turnkey solution this month, a recent one-year anniversary in New Hampshire, and an established presence in Alberta, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

¹ Eilers iLottery Tracker 1Q26 Report

About Massachusetts State Lottery Commission (MSLC)

Since selling its first ticket in 1972, the Mass Lottery has generated over $167 billion in revenues, awarded over $118 billion in prizes, returned over $35 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns, and paid over $9.5 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers. To learn more, visit https://www.masslottery.com/

Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). With a commitment to responsible gameplay, the business delivers land-based gaming systems, content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Customer Experience Solutions (CXS).

Aristocrat Interactive's regulated gaming products are for use only in accordance with local laws and regulatory requirements. Aristocrat Interactive promotes Responsible Gameplay. Please visit https://www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay/

Media contacts:

Elise Gare

SVP, Global Communications & Brand, Aristocrat

[email protected]

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.