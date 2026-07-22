Aristocrat Interactive Successfully Launches Comprehensive iLottery Solution for the Michigan Lottery

Successful launch marks a new era for one of the top-performing iLottery programs in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Interactive™, under NeoGames, US, LLP, today announced the successful go-live of its full-service iLottery solution with the Michigan Lottery. Following the official launch on July 17, this marks the beginning of a new six-year agreement that solidifies Aristocrat Interactive's role as the primary technology and services provider for one of the most successful iLottery programs in the U.S.

This comprehensive rollout will enable the Michigan Lottery to leverage Aristocrat Interactive's full end-to-end iLottery ecosystem that is designed to enhance player engagement and optimize operational efficiency, while ensuring a secure and responsible environment for players. The suite of integrated technologies provided by Aristocrat Interactive includes:

NeoSphere™: A robust player account management platform

NeoDraw™: A sophisticated draw games system

NeoCube™: Advanced Business Intelligence solutions for data-driven decision-making

NeoEngage™: A comprehensive customer and data experience solution

In addition to the core technology stack, Aristocrat Interactive has partnered with Gambyt, a software company specializing in lottery technology and services, to provide the Michigan Lottery with a new, streamlined website and mobile application designed to offer a premium user experience for players in Michigan.

Aristocrat Interactive will continue to provide the Michigan Lottery with its portfolio of eInstant and draw-based games from NeoGames Studio™.

Aristocrat Interactive has also opened an office in Lansing, Michigan, with more than 60 dedicated digital and lottery specialists. This team will support the Michigan iLottery among other programs.

"The successful launch of our full iLottery solution in Michigan marks a significant milestone in our 12-year relationship with one of the most successful lotteries in the United States," said Chris Shaban, Managing Director of Aristocrat Interactive iLottery. "By deploying our latest technology and managed services, we are providing the Michigan Lottery with the tools to further their position as a trailblazer in iLottery. Our focus remains on delivering a seamless experience for players that prioritizes responsible gaming and drives the incremental revenue to support public education across the state of Michigan."

The Michigan Lottery consistently ranks as a top-five performer in the U.S. for iLottery gross sales per capita. This new era of the relationship with Aristocrat Interactive, which began in 2014 through a joint venture, is scheduled to continue now exclusively with Aristocrat Interactive through to July 2032, with the option for six additional one-year extensions.

Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). With a commitment to responsible gameplay, the business delivers land-based gaming systems, content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Customer Experience Solutions (CXS).

Aristocrat Interactive's regulated gaming products are for use only in accordance with local laws and regulatory requirements. Aristocrat Interactive promotes Responsible Gameplay. Please visit https://www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay/

Media contacts:

Elise Gare

SVP, Global Communications & Brand

[email protected]

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.