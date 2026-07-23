One of the World's Most Popular Slot Brands, Lightning Link™ by Aristocrat™, Makes Online Premiere on Platforms Across North America

High Stakes™ Title Now Available from Aristocrat Interactive™ on the Region's Leading iGaming Platforms

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning is striking online regulated gaming across North America with the game-changing arrival of one of the world's most popular slot brands, Lightning Link™ by Aristocrat™, to online casino platforms everywhere. More than a game launch, this is the arrival of one of the most powerful slot brands in history into the online Real Money Gaming (RMG) space, reimagined and refined for entertaining online gameplay.

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Lightning is striking online regulated gaming across North America with the game-changing arrival of one of the world’s most popular slot brands, Lightning Link™ by Aristocrat™, to online casino platforms everywhere. More than a game launch, this is the arrival of one of the most powerful slot brands in history into the online Real Money Gaming (RMG) space, reimagined and refined for entertaining online gameplay. Find Lightning Link High Stakes on your favorite mobile mobile casino app.

In a milestone moment, Aristocrat Interactive, the online RMG division of Aristocrat, is bringing the Lightning Link franchise gaming experience to players in all regulated iGaming U.S. states and Canadian provinces for the first time.

This network launch ensures players can now enjoy the fun and excitement of Lightning Link High Stakes™ on all major online casino sites, and this is just the beginning, with more titles from the iconic Lightning Link franchise slated to go live in the coming months.

"The launch of Lightning Link brings one of the most successful land-based slot game families in history to online players across the U.S. and Canada. This is a full-scale network rollout supported by the industry's largest operators, featuring a roadmap of subsequent legendary titles," Aristocrat Interactive CEO Dylan Slaney said.

Lightning Link is a global phenomenon that revolutionized slot play when it premiered more than a decade ago and has been a leading land-based game family ever since.

This launch underscores the company's commitment to delivering world-class online gaming by bringing the best performing content from the casino floor to regulated iGaming markets.

"Lightning Link is synonymous with gaming around the world. By translating this tried-and-true land-based game family for the online RMG space, we deliver a product with proven performance data. This is the definition of omni-channel excellence: taking this global sensation and optimizing it for the digital frontier," Slaney continued.

Renowned for its intuitive gameplay and the legendary Hold & Spin feature, Lightning Link remains one of the most recognized brands by slots players and casino operators alike.

Lightning Link High Stakes entertains players with a vibrant, Las Vegas-style lounge that features classic Vegas-style imagery, including roulette wheels, poker chips, and luxury cars.

Using the iconic Hold & Spin mechanic as a base for play, other key features include multi-denomination play, Cash-on-Reels, and the "Big Reel" feature during Free Games, where center reels merge into one giant symbol. Shared progressive jackpots including a Grand Jackpot add to the fun.

Find Lightning Link High Stakes in North America today on your favorite mobile casino app.

Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). With a commitment to responsible gameplay, the business delivers land-based gaming systems, content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Customer Experience Solutions (CXS).

Aristocrat Interactive's regulated gaming products are for use only in accordance with local laws and regulatory requirements. Aristocrat Interactive promotes Responsible Gameplay. Please visit https://www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay/

Media Contacts:

Elise Gare

SVP, Global Communications & Brand, Aristocrat

[email protected]

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.