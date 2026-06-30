A New Era Begins: CEIA USA Named Proud Partner of the Cleveland Browns

CEIA OPENGATE® Weapons Detection Systems Raise the Bar for Fan Safety and Experience

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, a global leader in advanced electromagnetic metal detection technology, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Cleveland Browns. Selected as the team's new designated weapons detection system following a comprehensive security technology review, CEIA USA will deploy its industry-leading CEIA OPENGATE® Weapons Detection Systems at Huntington Bank Field — marking an exciting new chapter in the Browns' commitment to fan safety and gameday excellence.

The CEIA OPENGATE® system represents the definitive standard in walk-through security screening, providing fast, accurate, and non-intrusive threat detection that keeps entry lines moving and fans focused on what matters most: the game. Powered by advanced electromagnetic technology, OPENGATE® allows fans to walk right through without breaking stride — no need to empty pockets or dig through approved bags. Entry is seamless, effortless, and stress-free, so fans spend less time at the gate and more time enjoying the gameday experience.

"We are thrilled to join the Cleveland Browns family as an official partner," said Marilyn Thaxton, Manager, Marketing & Communications for CEIA USA. "The Browns conducted a thorough evaluation of their security needs and the solutions available to meet them. We're honored that OPENGATE® demonstrated a decisive performance advantage— and we look forward to delivering the seamless, reliable performance their fans and organization deserve."

The Browns highlighted operational dependability, speed of entry, and an enhanced fan experience as key priorities in their selection process. With OPENGATE® in place at Huntington Bank Field, fans can expect shorter wait times at entry points, a smoother arrival experience, and the confidence that comes with world-class security infrastructure protecting every home game.

"Fan safety is a top priority for the Cleveland Browns, and we are committed to deploying the most advanced, proven technology available to protect everyone who walks through the gates at Huntington Bank Field," said Omar Jufko, Director, Stadium Security. "CEIA USA's OPENGATE® system has a demonstrated clear advantage in both security performance and operational efficiency. We're excited to partner with a global leader in weapons detection technology and know it will help make gamedays even more safe and secure."

CEIA USA's technology is trusted by stadiums, arenas, airports, schools, and government facilities around the world — consistently chosen by organizations that demand proven, field-tested performance.

For more information about CEIA USA and the OPENGATE® Weapon Detection System, visit ceia-usa.com

About CEIA USA

CEIA USA is a global leader in advanced security screening technology, providing innovative solutions for threat detection across aviation, critical infrastructure, public venues, education and government sectors. With a commitment to combining uncompromising security with operational efficiency and user experience, CEIA USA develops cutting-edge technology that addresses the growing challenges faced by security professionals worldwide. For more information, go to ceia-usa.com.

About Haslam Sports Group

Haslam Sports Group embraces the positive impact of sports and its unique opportunity to unify communities. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, along with Whitney and JW Johnson, founded Haslam Sports Group in 2020. Through the Haslam and Johnson families' network of industry experience and relationships, their mission is to create world-class organizations that achieve sustainable success, provide a best-in-class fan experience, and give back to their region. We look to invest in strategic sports and entertainment opportunities, with our current portfolio including ownership of the Cleveland Browns, operating rights to Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, co-ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks and Columbus NWSL 2028, as well as investments in HSG Ventures, HSG Facilities, the WNBA, and other entities.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Thaxton

CEIA USA

330-405-3190

[email protected]

SOURCE CEIA USA