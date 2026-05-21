Leading Security Technology Provider Launches Advanced Detection Solutions for Law Enforcement, Correctional, Healthcare, and K-12 School Facilities

New MSD Plus, AMD, and MSDW Plus Products Deliver Comprehensive Contraband, Metal, and Ferromagnetic Detection Capabilities Across Multiple Security Environments

HUDSON, Ohio, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, a leading innovator in security detection technology, today announced the launch of three advanced detection solutions designed to meet the emerging security and safety challenges faced by law enforcement agencies, correctional facilities, healthcare institutions, and K-12 schools in North America.

MSD Plus: Next-Generation Multi-Zone Detection for Cell Phone and Ferrous Metal Contraband

The MSD Plus highly portable multi-zone ferrous metal detector addresses the critical need for detecting cell phones and other ferrous metal contraband concealed on individuals or within body cavities. With sophisticated multi-zone targeting capabilities, the system precisely identifies the location of contraband on the body, enabling security personnel to conduct efficient screenings without compromising operational flow.

"The proliferation of increasingly sophisticated contraband has created significant security vulnerabilities in high-security environments," said Luca Cacioli, CEO at CEIA USA. "The MSD Plus detects all cell phone types, along with other ferrous metal contraband, while maintaining high sensitivity and immunity to external interference."

The MSD Plus features a rapid 10-second setup time, up to 60 hours of continuous operation, IP65 weatherproof certification, and an optional BT wireless headset for covert operations. An optional wireless relay accessory is also available, further expanding the system's flexibility and integration capabilities for complex security deployments.

The MSD Plus is also a powerful solution in addressing the growing vaping epidemic in schools. Beyond direct health consequences, the stealthy nature of vaping devices makes them easy to conceal, leading to widespread use in bathrooms and even classrooms, which severely disrupts the learning process and strains school disciplinary resources.

In a school security environment, the MSD Plus works in conjunction with the CEIA OPENGATE® walk-through weapons detection system to create a comprehensive, layered security screening approach. OPENGATE serves as the primary screening solution, detecting multi-caliber metallic threat items as all students pass through quickly without removing their backpacks or bags. The MSD Plus complements this by providing targeted, select, and random screening specifically designed to detect vapes and smaller ferrous metal contraband concealed on the person or in body cavities.

The one-piece design allows the MSD Plus to be easily transported and operational in 10 seconds, where a random checkpoint can easily be set up in locations including outside a classroom, in a hallway, or in a doorway — giving school administrators and security personnel a flexible, discreet, and highly effective tool to combat vaping without disrupting the broader school environment.

AMD: Military-Grade Precision Meets Field-Ready Durability

Complementing the MSD Plus, the AMD high-performance hand-held metal detector sets a new standard for specialized law enforcement metal detection equipment for use in crime scene investigation, stand-off screening and even walls inspection. The AMD provides compliance with the NIJ 0602.02 Standard for law enforcement hand-held metal detectors for all-size test objects, and delivers military-grade performance with advanced features that enhance both accuracy and usability in even the most demanding field conditions.

Built for performance in any terrain, the AMD features automated soil compensation that optimizes metal detection consistency in soil versus air — delivering reliable, high sensing depth in the field. Selectable emission channels allow multiple detectors to operate simultaneously in close proximity without interference, making the AMD ideal for large-scale operations and multi-officer deployments.

The AMD's one-piece structure, made of high-performance molded polymers, requires no assembly and is ready to use right out of the box. Its built-in battery and charger deliver extended operating time, while DSP technology with upgradeable firmware ensures the AMD remains current with evolving security requirements. With an IP68 waterproof rating tested to 6.5 feet (2 meters) for 24 hours, the AMD is built to perform in any environment — rain, mud, or water — without compromise.

The AMD's sophisticated visual and audio identification system provides clear differentiation between magnetic and non-magnetic metal targets, with notch discrimination capability for selective target filtering. Depth indication for bullet-type targets gives law enforcement and security professionals a critical edge in locating concealed threats with exceptional precision. Its high-resolution graphical display ensures excellent readability in all sun exposure conditions, enabling confident operation whether indoors or in direct sunlight.

MSDW Plus: Advanced Ferromagnetic Metal Detection for MRI Safety

Expanding its advanced detection capabilities into the healthcare sector, CEIA USA introduces the MSDW Plus—a wall-mounted, multi-zone ferromagnetic metal detector engineered for the safety of people and systems in MRI facilities. The MSDW Plus provides preventive detection of ferromagnetic metal and magnetized objects, effectively eliminating the dangerous "projectile effect" in the MRI room.

Featuring a compact design that provides detection over the entire height of a person, the system utilizes accurate multi-zone optical alarm signaling to pinpoint threats. It is extremely durable and reliable, constructed with a hygienic design that includes non-magnetic AISI 316L stainless steel and high-impact reinforced plastics.

The MSDW Plus can operate in MRI Zones I, II, or III and features a local FIFO logger capable of recording up to 100,000 events. Designed to be quick and easy to use with limited staff training required, the MSDW Plus enables healthcare facilities to deploy effective MRI safety screening without extensive onboarding or technical expertise.

Facility managers and staff can easily monitor the device, adjust operational settings, and download FIFO data logs using the dedicated CEIA FMD+ mobile app. The intuitive app streamlines device management, enabling real-time monitoring, setting adjustments, and data logger downloads directly from a smartphone or portable PC — keeping operations efficient and records readily accessible. The unit offers flexible installation, powered through POE Ethernet or an AC/DC external adapter.

MSD Plus, AMD and MSDW Plus and SAMD are available immediately through CEIA USA and its authorized global distribution network. CEIA USA provides training, installation support and ongoing technical assistance.

About CEIA USA

CEIA USA is a global leader in advanced security screening technology, providing innovative solutions for threat detection across aviation, critical infrastructure, public venues, education and government sectors. With a commitment to combining uncompromising security with operational efficiency and user experience, CEIA USA develops cutting-edge technology that addresses the growing challenges faced by security professionals worldwide. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes walk-through weapons detection systems, hand-held metal detectors, shoe screening technology, contraband detection systems and integrated security solutions designed to meet the highest international standards. For more information, visit ceia-usa.com.

Media Contact:

Marilyn Thaxton

CEIA USA

[email protected]

SOURCE CEIA USA