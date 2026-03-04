CEIA USA's New Security Screening Technology Eliminates Checkpoint Bottlenecks While Enhancing Threat Detection

OPENGATE® 2.0 and SAMD® systems deliver multi‑caliber weapons detection, intelligent shoe screening and unprecedented throughput, built to highest industry standards

HUDSON, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, a global leader in advanced security screening technology, announced the commercial availability of two security solutions designed to improve checkpoint operations across industries, including education, healthcare, public venues, corporate entrances and industrial locations. The OPENGATE® 2.0 walk-through weapons detection system and SAMD® (Shoe Analyzer Metal Detector) are built to address a central challenge in modern screening: maintaining rigorous threat detection while improving efficiency and user experience.

OPENGATE 2.0 combines multi-caliber weapons detection with higher throughput to help reduce delays associated with traditional walk-through metal detectors. Designed to minimize divesting and lower nuisance alarms, it supports efficient screening while meeting demanding security requirements. Advanced, multi-zone detection technology with shoe alarm indication enables faster secondary screening and reduces inspection time.

"Security checkpoints have long been synonymous with operational inefficiency," said Luca Cacioli, CEO of CEIA USA. "OPENGATE 2.0 takes our original model to the next level, fundamentally reimagining the screening experience. With minimized divesting requirements, it delivers the highest throughput rates in the industry while achieving lower-than-ever nuisance alarm rates."

Designed for fast deployment and ease of operation, the OPENGATE 2.0 system weighs 25 pounds and can be set up or taken down in under a minute. Clear go/no-go signaling provides immediate results, helping reduce staff decision time and training needs. Individuals can walk through with backpacks, purses, bags and footwear, reducing the need for divesting and secondary checks.

OPENGATE 2.0 is compliant with established electromagnetic and electrical safety regulations, and it performs reliably in indoor or outdoor settings without overhead cover or electrical outlets. LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, with optional asset tracking, supports fleet management and remote monitoring. Built-in ASTM F3566-22 security levels support alignment with recognized security standards.

SAMD shoe screening is designed for high-security environments where footwear with metal components (such as steel shanks and decorative elements) can trigger nuisance alarms and lead to time-consuming secondary inspections. Using advanced algorithms, SAMD differentiates between threat signatures and normal shoe metal content, including safety/steel-toe boots, to detect concealed weapons while filtering benign materials. The fast, nonintrusive process helps increase throughput and reduce unnecessary secondary screening.

OPENGATE 2.0 and SAMD are available immediately through CEIA USA and its authorized distribution network. CEIA USA provides training, installation support and ongoing technical assistance.

For technical specifications, pricing, or to schedule a product demonstration, visit ceia-usa.com.

About CEIA USA

CEIA USA is a global leader in advanced security screening technology, providing innovative solutions for threat detection across aviation, critical infrastructure, public venues, education and government sectors. With a commitment to combining uncompromising security with operational efficiency and user experience, CEIA USA develops cutting-edge technology that addresses the growing challenges faced by security professionals worldwide. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes walk-through weapons detection systems, hand-held metal detectors, shoe screening technology, contraband detection systems and integrated security solutions designed to meet the highest international standards. For more information, go to ceia-usa.com.

Note to editors: High-resolution product images, technical specifications and executive interview opportunities are available upon request.

SOURCE CEIA USA