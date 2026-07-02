A New Era for Hanuman Beverages: Expanding the Global Footprint Through World-Class Innovation and Cambodian Excellence.

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Since its inception, Hanuman Beverages has been defined by an obsession with quality. Every drop is a tribute to the Kingdom's heritage, crafted with the finest raw materials and a meticulous attention to detail that has earned the brand its "Best-in-Class" status. By securing rigorous U.S. FDA approval and meeting the highest global safety benchmarks, Hanuman has proven that a Cambodian brand can not only compete but lead on the world stage.

While the heart of Hanuman is rooted in tradition, its production is powered by the future. The company's massive investment in world class technology ensures that the premium experience of a Hanuman Beer remains consistent, whether enjoyed in Phnom Penh or even in New York. Hanuman is more than a beverage, it is a symbol of Cambodia nation's potential, the company stated. "By entering these highly competitive markets, we are sharing the soul of Cambodia, our culture, our innovation, and our relentless pursuit of excellence with the rest of the world".

Beyond the technology, Hanuman remains anchored in responsibility. The expansion is fueled by a commitment to sustainable production and the use of premium raw materials, ensuring that as the brand grows globally, it stays rooted in the environmental and social health of its homeland.

About Hanuman Beverages

Hanuman Beverages is the vanguard of Cambodian brewing, dedicated to the philosophy of "The Taste of Greatness." Through massive investment in modern infrastructure and a passion for perfection, Hanuman is taking the spirit of the Kingdom to the center of the global stage.

SOURCE Hanuman Beverages