A New Era for iPhone with 5G, AT&T to Offer iPhone 12 Lineup, with Orders Starting on Oct. 16

AT&T is bringing our customers the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience with the ability to tap into the power of our fast, reliable and secure nationwide AT&T 5G network.1 With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display for a more immersive viewing experience with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Starting Oct. 16, AT&T customers can pre-order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 at www.att.com with online and in-store availability starting Oct. 23. AT&T customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13.

And, in an unprecedented move, new and existing customers can now get the iPhone 12 for $0 when they buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible unlimited plan.2

"AT&T is thrilled to offer iPhone 12 models to our customers, packed with the latest innovations. With iPhone 12 models, our customers get a smartphone that takes wireless performance to the next level with access to our fast, reliable and secure nationwide 5G network," said Jeff McElfresh - CEO - AT&T Communications. "And, with our new offer – for new and existing customers – they can get the iPhone 12 for $0."

"Today ushers in a new era for the world's best smartphone with the arrival of 5G on the iPhone 12 lineup and we're excited to work alongside AT&T to introduce a powerful 5G experience to iPhone users," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With the seamless integration of world-class hardware and world-class software on iPhone 12 models combined with AT&T's expansive 5G network, we're able to provide customers with an advanced 5G experience that offers improved speeds for fast downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, and much more."

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide3 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,4 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision5, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW6, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.7

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED8 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

AT&T 5G. FAST. RELIABLE. SECURE. AND NATIONWIDE

AT&T 5G is fast, reliable, secure and now available nationwide and 5G+ is available in parts of 35 cities across the U.S.9 The combination of this 5G technology offers the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage for consumers and businesses to stay connected whether they're at home or on-the-go. And according to the latest results from Speedtest® by Ookla,® AT&T customers can get excited about the new iPhone 12 models, knowing that they'll be getting the fastest nationwide 5G network.10 For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit att.com/5G.10

SAVE MORE WITH UNLIMITED YOUR WAY

With the recent launch of Unlimited Your Way, our customers have more flexibility and ability to save on wireless plans for the whole family. Now, every person on your account can pick the best unlimited wireless plan for their needs, without everyone having to be on the same wireless plan. And, nationwide 5G access is included in all our Unlimited plans – at no additional cost. Plans start at just $35/mo for 4 lines.11 And, HBO Max is included on us with our Unlimited Elite plan. Switch, upgrade or add-a-line!

SHOP FOR YOUR NEW IPHONE THE WAY YOU WANT

Where AT&T Right To You – our exclusive white glove service – is available, customers with eligible orders can choose when and where they want to receive their device – whether it's in the comfort of their home, business or somewhere in between. You can also pick-up safely curbside at your local store or shop online, with free express shipping and returns.

For more details on iPhone 12 models please visit www.apple.com .

