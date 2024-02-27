A New Era for Kennel Connection: Jeff Brodsly's Leadership Fuels Innovation and Expansion

News provided by

100GROUP

27 Feb, 2024, 20:22 ET

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Kennel Connection approaches its 30th anniversary this April, it stands as a testament to innovation and leadership in the pet care software industry, celebrating three years of remarkable growth and technological advancements under the leadership of CEO Jeff Brodsly. Since taking full control, Brodsly has reinvigorated Kennel Connection, propelling it to new heights with his vision and dedication to both the product and its people. 

Under Brodsly's leadership, Kennel Connection has experienced a resurgence, becoming synonymous with cutting-edge solutions that empower pet care professionals. The platform, once facing stagnation, has flourished, integrating groundbreaking features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and unlimited 2-way SMS/MMS. These innovations have significantly enhanced the user experience, driving efficiency and streamlining operations for pet boarding and training facilities, grooming salons, and dog daycare centers. 

In a significant move, Kennel Connection is set to release its full-cloud version of the software for the first time ever, marking a pivotal evolution from its historic Windows-based desktop application. This transition to a cloud-based platform demonstrates Kennel Connection's commitment to innovation and flexibility in serving the pet care industry. Importantly, Kennel Connection will continue to offer desktop and hybrid options, acknowledging that many kennels are situated in areas with inconsistent internet access, ensuring that all customers have reliable and efficient solutions that suit their unique needs. 

The success Kennel Connection enjoys today is not solely a product of technological innovation but also a reflection of Brodsly's belief in nurturing a supportive and dynamic team environment. Recognizing the foundation of long-term employees, Brodsly has focused on their growth and well-being, introducing initiatives such as competitive salary adjustments, promotions, spontaneous thank you bonuses, and comprehensive benefits including contributions towards 401k plans, medical, dental, vision, and death benefits, along with profit sharing. A significant increase in staff count and the introduction of an annual company-paid retreat illustrate the commitment to employee satisfaction and morale. 

Reflecting on the journey, Jeff Brodsly shared, "The incredible journey of Kennel Connection over the past three years is not something I've done alone. It's the passion, dedication, and hard work of our amazing team that has driven our success. I am deeply grateful for every team member's contribution and truly believe that together, we've achieved something remarkable. Our achievements are a testament to the strength of our collective effort, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've built together." 

As Kennel Connection continues to lead and innovate in the pet care software space, its commitment to excellence, both in product development and team culture, remains unwavering. With Brodsly at the helm, the company is poised for even greater success, ready to embrace the future with confidence and a strong sense of community. 

About Kennel Connection 
Kennel Connection, powered by 100GROUP, is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. With a focus on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection's feature-rich platform encompasses reservation management, client communication, billing, and reporting, alongside innovative features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated credit card processing—all aimed at driving efficiency and organization in day-to-day operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of pet boarding facilities, grooming salons, and dog daycare centers. 

For more information, please visit www.kennelconnection.com 

SOURCE 100GROUP

