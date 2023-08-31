A New Era for Ledge Lounger: Chris Scherzinger Succeeds Founder Christopher Anderson

KATY, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledge Lounger Inc. ("Ledge" or the "Company"), an industry leader in outdoor & in-pool furniture, is excited to announce a significant leadership transition, as Chris Scherzinger takes the reins as the incoming CEO, succeeding the Founder and outgoing CEO, Christopher Anderson. This transition, effective September 5, 2023, marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation.

Incoming CEO, Chris Scherzinger, is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience, previously serving as CEO of Weber Inc. and prior to that holding various executive and leadership positions at Jarden Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Procter & Gamble and General Electric. Scherzinger brings a track record of disruptive growth, iconic brand building and creative product innovation, and he brings impressive strategic insight to the Ledge team. Scherzinger's experience and his dedication to team-building and organizational development position him well to guide Ledge into its next phase of growth.

"I am thrilled to join the Ledge team," said Scherzinger. "Chris Anderson and his team have built an impressive business that has been on the leading edge of innovation and design in the industry. I am excited to embrace that legacy and continue to focus on new product innovation and growth across all our direct-to-consumer, wholesale and B2B channels."

As the Founder and CEO of Ledge, Anderson leaves an indelible mark on the Company and industry. Under his leadership, the Company created a new product category of in-pool furniture and elevated Ledge to a leading position within the industry. Anderson's dedication to Ledge's customers and team members and his commitment to innovation has laid the groundwork for future success.

"I founded Ledge with a vision to bring innovative products to the swimming pool and backyard industry. We have done that and so much more," remarked Anderson. "As I transition from my role as CEO, I have full confidence in Chris Scherzinger's ability to steer the Company towards new heights."

The transition represents a seamless shift of leadership at Ledge as the Company embraces its history while looking forward to an exciting future of growth, innovation, and continued excellence. Anderson will remain on the Board and assist with key company growth initiatives.

About Ledge Lounger Inc.:
Founded by Christopher Anderson in 2011, Ledge Lounger Inc. created the in-pool furniture category with its iconic Signature Chaise and has since expanded the product set to include outdoor furniture, games, and floats. Ledge operates an omni-channel go-to market strategy leading with direct-to-consumer and maintaining strong relationships with the trade, commercial and specialty retail channels. Ledge has experienced rapid growth since inception and is poised to continue to gain traction as a leader in outdoor furnishings and entertainment.

