A New Era for Manufacturing Education: Jackson Area Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and The Shop Rat Foundation Announce Opening of New Collaborative Advanced Manufacturing Training Center

JACKSON, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Jackson Area Manufacturers Association's 87th Annual Meeting, JAMA Executive Director, Olivia Steele, and The Shop Rat Foundation Executive Director, Kelly Kofflin, made a groundbreaking announcement: the acquisition of a 26,000 sq ft facility to serve as headquarters for both organizations and as a dedicated training facility to support the community's robust manufacturing education pipeline.

For the past two decades, both JAMA and The Shop Rat Foundation have been at the forefront of manufacturing education. The Shop Rat Foundation has focused on guiding youth through career exploration and foundational skill development programs, while JAMA has served as the primary standards holder for manufacturing apprenticeship programs in the region, through their proprietary school, The Academy for Manufacturing Careers.

"This is truly an inflection point for both organizations, to grow exponentially in the depth and breadth of programming and resources that we can offer to the community," said Kelly Kofflin, executive director of The Shop Rat Foundation. "This space is the puzzle piece necessary for not only the growth of our organizations, but our community partners to truly meet the workforce needs of our manufacturers."

The facility will include a precision machining lab, welding lab as well as numerous classroom spaces; greatly increasing the capacity of the organizations to meet the training programs desired to serve local schools and companies.

When asked about the endeavor, Olivia Steele, executive director of JAMA shared:

"This new facility not only expands our technical capabilities but also breaks down the barriers that have historically limited access to crucial training programs, empowering our community and fostering a brighter future for all. Because, when we come together, we are stronger and better equipped to achieve our shared goals.

The organizations are engaging in a $7M capital campaign in support of the project, with significant contributions made to date from Alro Steel, The Hurst Foundation, Advance Turning & Manufacturing, Peak Manufacturing, and Orbitform.

"Alro Steel recognizes the critical need for a skilled workforce in today's manufacturing environment," said Randy Glick, CEO of Alro Steel. "Alro is proud to partner with JAMA and the Shop Rat Foundation on the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center which will help ensure we have a pipeline of qualified workers in the Jackson community. Investing in the future of manufacturing is a high priority for Alro."

Limited programming is planned to begin at the new facility beginning Summer 2024, pending completion of planned upgrades to the facility.

For details regarding sponsorship and donation opportunities available in support of the new facility, please contact Kelly Kofflin of The Shop Rat Foundation or Olivia Steele of JAMA.

About The Shop Rat Foundation

The Shop Rat Foundation is a Jackson-based, nonprofit organization with a mission to "ignite interest in manufacturing and professional trades careers among youth through innovation and outreach." The organization's curriculum focuses on construction trades, engineering, machining, robotics and welding; serving over 4,000 youth annually through in-school partnership programs, extracurricular classes and camps, as well as community events focused on opportunities for youth to gain awareness of, engage with and explore careers within the manufacturing and professional trades sectors. The Shop Rat Foundation is an active partner in the Jackson County Talent Consortium and facilitation of National Manufacturing Day related activities. Learn more at www.shoprat.org .

About Jackson Area Manufacturers Association (JAMA):

The Jackson Area Manufacturers Association (JAMA) is a leading organization in Jackson, Mich., dedicated to promoting the growth and success of local manufacturers. With a focus on advocacy, education, and networking, JAMA provides valuable resources and support to its members, helping them thrive in a competitive industry. As the primary manufacturing apprenticeship standards holder and facilitator in the region, JAMA aims to strengthen the manufacturing sector, enhance workforce development, and foster collaboration among industry partners. Learn more at www.jacksonjama.org .

