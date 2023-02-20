A New Era for Mental Health: Dr. Miriam Hamideh Elected President of LACPA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is an honor to rejoin the Los Angeles County Psychological Association (LACPA) leadership team, this time as President for the 2023 term.

My journey began at the Catholic University of Pelotas in Brazil, where I found my passion for psychology. I then moved to Buenos Aires, where I worked at a private psychiatric clinic and wrote my doctoral thesis at the University of Belgrano.

After graduating in 1993, I moved to the United States, where I first worked for Ventura and Santa Barbara County Mental Health. In 2002, I became an adjunct professor for the Psychology Graduate Program at California Lutheran University (CLU); there, I taught developmental psychology and cultural diversity in clinical practice for six years. I began my private practice in 2001, and by 2015, I founded an intensive outpatient treatment facility for mental health and substance use disorders: Psychological Care Institute or PCI Centers.

Between 2005 and 2016, I was on LACPA's Board of Directors, assisting in the creation of the Cultural Diversity Committee and serving as Chair and Co-Chair for nearly 10 years.

Continued commitment to excellence for 2023

As the 2023 LACPA President, I want to continue the traditions established by previous leaders by advancing projects and initiatives that generate not only greater awareness, but greater participation from our diverse community of psychologists. It is imperative that LACPA address its historical shortcomings on various issues, including, but not limited to race, gender, sexuality, disability, aging, and socioeconomic status, while reshaping our frameworks and shifting the language we use. Psychologists from all backgrounds and specialties should feel like they have a voice and a place at LACPA, so that we can avoid isolation and marginalization and instead build our community through compassion and camaraderie.

The theme I have chosen for 2023 is "Creative Resilience: Harnessing Uncertainty to Achieve Balance."

The COVID-19 pandemic completely uprooted our ways of life. Work, leisure, and communication have all transformed beyond our expectations. Despite this, we were able to find solutions for both personal and professional activities. We did not achieve perfection, but we did find balance.

We can find comfort in uncertainty and use it as inspiration to propel us toward ingenuity. Let us continue to communicate and collaborate with each other so that we can heal and build together.

