A NEW ERA IN ATHLETE MEDIA: FANS CAN NOW BECOME OWNERS IN WORLD'S FIRST-EVER ATHLETE-FAN OWNED MEDIA COMPANY

PlayersTV

23 Aug, 2023, 14:04 ET

Revolutionizing Fandom: PlayersTV Makes History as the First Athlete Fan Owned Media Company to Embrace Fan Ownership

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayersTV, the premier destination for athlete-driven content, is proud to announce an unprecedented leap forward in fan engagement with the launch of its Fan Ownership Initiative making this an important day in sports history. This groundbreaking endeavor will empower fans to become shareholders, owners, and investors in PlayersTV, creating the world's first athlete fan-owned media company network in the history of media and television.

PlayersTV Athlete Investors
PlayersTV's Fan Ownership Initiative is set to redefine the future of sports media, making history by transforming fans from passive viewers into active participants and stakeholders. With this groundbreaking endeavor, PlayersTV is poised to strengthen its position as a trailblazer in athlete-driven content, creating a symbiotic relationship between sports stars and their unwavering supporters.

More than just viewers, fans can now invest in the very content and narratives that shape their sports and entertainment experience. With this new initiative, fans will hold a stake in PlayersTV, amplifying their voices and playing a role in the network's future endeavors.

PlayersTV's impressive roster of 50+ NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLB athlete investors reads like a who's who of sports legends. The likes of Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Deandre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, Natasha Cloud, Angel McCoughtry, AJ Andrews and many more have already joined forces with PlayersTV as investor-athletes. These superstars not only understand the significance of this initiative but also endorse its potential to revolutionize the media landscape. View the official fan raise video HERE.

The visionary founder of PlayersTV, Deron Guidrey shared his excitement about the initiative, stating, "Today marks an exciting milestone as we open the doors for fans to become proud owners in PlayersTV, our very own athlete-owned media company. This journey has always been about bringing athletes and fans closer together, and now, by becoming owners, our fans are not just spectators, but integral players in shaping the future and redefining athlete media."

Co-founder Collin Castellaw echoed Guidrey's sentiments, stating, "This is more than a business move; it's a movement that celebrates the unity of athletes and fans. We're breaking down barriers and creating an ecosystem where everyone's passion is reflected in every aspect of PlayersTV."

This revolutionary move is set to redefine the relationship between athletes and their devoted supporters, allowing fans to actively participate in the growth and success of PlayersTV. By embracing the spirit of collaboration, PlayersTV aims to bridge the gap between sports stars and their fans, making them an integral part of the journey.

For more information, visit: www.playerstv.com/invest.

About PlayersTV:
PlayersTV is the premier destination for athlete-driven content, offering a unique perspective into the lives and passions of sports stars. Through compelling narratives, original shows, documentaries, and more, PlayersTV bridges the gap between athletes and fans, giving viewers an inside look into the worlds of their favorite sports figures. With the introduction of the Fan Ownership Initiative, PlayersTV is taking fan engagement to unprecedented heights, inviting supporters to become stakeholders in the athlete-owned media company network.

SOURCE PlayersTV

