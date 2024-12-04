A New Era in Back Pain Treatment: Discseel® Procedure is Proven Effective and Able to Replace Most Spine Surgeries in a Recent Groundbreaking Study

The Discseel Procedure is an outpatient spine treatment that allows patients to return to work and activities within a week.

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This study is the World's largest Spine Regenerative Medicine study.

3-year results of the Discseel® Procedure were published in Pain Physician Journal and demonstrate high safety and efficacy in treating chronic low back pain and sciatica (radiculopathy.) The study's Lead Investigator, Kevin Pauza MD, Founding Partner of Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and Pauza Spine Institute, was joined by co-investigators from HSS, MIT, and other US Institutions. (Pain Physician Journal is the official journal of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP.)

To maintain independence, data for this non-surgical Discseel® Procedure was collected by a research group supported by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, "OBERD."

"Independent data collection," Pauza said, "was especially important because it mitigates scrutiny from surgeon-critics." This bears importance because the Discseel® Procedure is the only treatment that's a true paradigm shift in spine treatments over the past 100 years. This is because it is the only spine treatment which (1) identifies the cause of pain, and (2) treats that cause of pain by utilizing a non-surgical, outpatient Regenerative Medicine procedure and an FDA Approved drug; Fibrin.

This landmark study demonstrated statistically significant improvement in all outcomes measured at 1-, 2-, and 3-years after undergoing the Discseel® Procedure. 725 subjects were enrolled, suffering with pain for an average of 12 years before undergoing the Discseel® Procedure. Subjects weren't cherry-picked because they were thought to do well, but instead," Pauza said, "subjects enroll only if they first failed a combination of at least four prior treatments including surgical fusion, laminectomy, discectomy, stem cell injection, and other invasive treatments.

The Discseel® Procedure is an outpatient procedure that replaces most spine surgeries, including laminectomy, discectomy, and fusion.

The US Department of Defense and Office of Veterans Affairs recognized this important fact of the Discseel® Procedure and therefore signed a contract with Discseel Technologies to train physicians to replace most spine surgeries with the Discseel® Procedure. This will benefit over 14 million Veterans and active service personnel by offering the Discseel® Procedure.

What is the Discseel® Procedure

The Discseel® Procedure is a two-step, outpatient procedure allowing patients to return to activities the following day. The first step identifies all disc tears in the region of symptoms through an Annulargram™ test. The second step immediately treats all disc tears and damage by introducing FDA-Approved Fibrin biologic drug to seal disc damage and stimulate disc growth. No other Spine treatment causes growth of normal disc tissue. The Discseel® Procedure may only be performed by physicians trained and licensed by Discseel Technologies to perform the Discseel® Procedure.

