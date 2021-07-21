A New Era in Business-class Sharing and Collaboration from Doculife, Now with Built in Zoom Meetings

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doculife (https://www.doculife.com/) is proud to announce the integration with Zoom Meetings, the market leader in simplified video conferencing and messaging. With Zoom Meetings, Doculife is now undeniably the sharing and collaboration tool of the future, making sharing, organizing and teamwork seamless.

Key points

Transform your audio-visual conferences into a whole new, collaborative meeting experience with Doculife and Zoom Zoom meetings can be scheduled and launched directly from a Doculife Binder which then becomes the content gateway or presentation space for that topic.

Share all types of supporting content and additional functionality for participants to work with, before, during and after a meeting, all in one place, organized. Create ad-hoc and scheduled meetings in Doculife Shared Binders themselves. Doculife Binders offer a uniform experience with persistent context, interaction and collaboration across multiple meetings. Zoom Meeting settings and defaults can be configured right alongside the Binder settings. Automatically save meeting Audio, Video, transcripts and text conversations as meeting assets to Binders.

With the addition of Zoom Meetings, Doculife users can now enjoy all the cherished features of Doculife whilst holding Zoom calls or meetings, transforming the traditional audio visual conference with standard capabilities like screen sharing and text messaging into a whole new, dynamic, interactive, collaborative meeting experience full of supporting functionality.

Meeting participants no longer have to scramble to collect and organize all the shared material for an online meeting ahead of time. Meeting organizers can now say goodbye to long e-mail threads, file shares or instant message attachments with the supporting material, often scattered across multiples channels and lost deep in the inboxes of participants.



With Doculife, users can work and play together in real time using a Shared Binder System which enables them to interact with, collaboratively edit and view all kinds of content simultaneously prior to, during and after a meeting. No more jumbled up and disjointed text message conversations about anything, Doculife allows meeting participants to maintain conversations, in context, for each shared item, right there with the shared item itself. It is virtual planning, sharing and on-line collaboration on steroids.



Not only is Doculife the next best thing to being in the same room with customers, colleagues, friends and family, users are known to use Doculife for making real world, face to face meetings a more convenient, more collaborative, content rich working experience.

All relevant content for a meeting is stored in the one place and is accessible whenever required from anywhere, on any device: even on mobile or tablet with the Doculife Native Apps for iOS and Android, with fine grained control for the meeting organizers and timely notifications to the meeting participants.

Once invited to collaborate on a Binder, the link does not expire, which means users do not need to stress about losing content and having to download everything to their hard drives. Furthermore, users can add to the content, make comments, and show reactions, all at the same time and during the call. And the next time a meeting is held to discuss that topic, all the content will still be available in the same place and accessible by the same people.

It's easy to invite new contacts to the Binder or remove those participants who no longer need to access the information and different permissions can be set depending on whether the participants should have read/download, edit or full admin rights.

Zoom meetings can be scheduled and launched directly from a Binder which then becomes the content gateway or presentation space for that topic. All the meeting defaults can be controlled directly from the Binder settings page and users can even select whether they want to automatically capture recordings and transcripts straight into the Binder.

With this integration, Doculife has converted Zoom Meetings into fully fledged meeting room experiences, amplifying Zoom's video conferencing and messaging capabilities into virtual workspaces with interactive content sharing, collaborative planning, and real-time discussions, taking collaboration to another level altogether.

About Doculife (https://www.doculife.com/)

Doculife brings enterprise class sharing and real time collaboration capabilities to everybody, through a modern interface which brings to life an interactive, friendly, accessible and function rich user experience. It empowers people to accomplish more, at work, at home, or on the move, by offering an all-in-one solution to create, share and organize anything, anywhere with anyone - conveniently, securely, and reliably.

About Doculife Global Inc

Software company founded and run by David Tucker, a serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience building and running software companies such as PAN, iMovie, XtreamLok and EventZero. Doculife Global Inc has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas and offices in Brisbane, Australia.



Further Information:

David Tucker - CEO and Founder

Mobile: +1 425 3813316

Email: [email protected]

Vikki Ford - Marketing Director

Mobile: +34 626553179

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doculife