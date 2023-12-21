A New Era in Desert Technology: START AgriTech Program Launched in Utah, USA by Arieli Capital & Utah Tech University

News provided by

Arieli Capital

21 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

St George, UTAH, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change, desertification, and expansion of the world's drylands are posing ever-present global challenges. There is an urgent demand for innovative technologies to secure future supplies of energy, health, food, and water. To address these, Arieli Capital LLC ("Arieli") together with Frontier RNG Agro-climate Innovation Hub, in collaboration with Utah Tech University and Haifa Group, are excited to open registration for the START AgriTech Program, taking place April 15-18, 2024, on the Utah Tech Campus in St George, Utah.

The program is dedicated to fostering the growth, commercialization, and international expansion of startups in relevant fields. Market ready startups are encouraged to apply here.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams: "The 2022 trade mission to Israel sowed the seeds of opportunity to learn and innovate together. We are excited to see the ongoing development of these connections. Utah Tech and Arieli Capital's partnership is a pivotal opportunity for Desert Tech and AgriTech leaders in Utah, marking a significant stride in innovation and growth. The boot camp will bring together global founders within Utah's innovation ecosystem investors, founders, researchers, government leaders and others."

"The U.S. is Israel's single largest trading partner, and Israel is the second-largest trading partner for the U.S. in the Middle East," shared Jonathan Freedman, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah. "This opportunity between Utah and Israel is an important step in moving Utah from the crossroads of the West to the crossroads of the world." 

Utah Tech University President Richard "Biff" Williams, "The partnership between Utah Tech University and Arieli Capital marks an exciting collaboration, driving innovation and commercialization in AgTech and Desert Tech within the state, particularly in southwest Utah. This alliance aims to cultivate pioneering solutions for state-of-the-art technologies that cater to sustainable living in arid climates, potentially benefiting not only Utah but also communities globally. We are proud to work with Arieli Capital's talented team from Israel to collaborate, build businesses, enhance workforce development, and make a bright future for students and communities."

Specifically designed for startups in their seed to Series A phase, the program targets innovation in sectors such as DesertTech, WaterTech, regenerative agriculture, smart farming, plant health, and nutrition. This robust collaboration presents a distinctive blend of expertise, diverse cultural experiences, and innovative implementation methods applicable across different locations and crops. These elements hold significant importance within the traditionally conservative landscape of global agriculture farming units.

Estimates on the value of the climate-tech sector are upwards of $185 billion, and the agriculture-tech sector overall is estimated at $7.8 trillion. Arieli actively invests in desert and agriculture technologies alongside its innovation center, Frontier, located in the Israeli Negev desert. 

START AgriTech provides startups with dedicated 1-on-1 business and networking opportunities with international investors and global corporations as well as to a final "pitch event" where they'll be invited to present to a robust array of partners, future clients and allies.

Or Haviv, Partner and Head of Innovation at Arieli commented, "Excited for our strong partnership with Utah Tech University, about 30% of Utah's land mass is desert, just like that of Israel's Negev, which accounts for 60% of Israel's land mass. Creating a direct connection between Frontier's desert R&D facilities in Israel and Utah Tech University's desert innovation facilities in Utah, opens up a new era of desert, agriculture, and climate innovation on a global level."

Yariv Erez, CEO of Frontier RNG, added, "It is a privilege to impart our extensive knowledge in desert agriculture, recognizing that sharing this expertise is a meaningful contribution to improving our world. We are committed to cultivating food in a smart, straightforward, and cost-effective manner, not only for today's global population but also for the benefit of future generations. By reconnecting Agri & Culture we are paving the way towards a more sustainable world."

Startup registration is available here by 2/5/24

About Arieli Capital:
Arieli Capital is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active investor and partner in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies, creating real impact while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. As a recognized global leader in innovation, Arieli is trusted by governments, academic and research institutions, multinational corporates and financial institutions. For more information, click here

Contact Person:
Nataf Dgani
Marketing Director
[email protected]
+972-54-757-3384

SOURCE Arieli Capital

Also from this source

Arieli Capital Announces Southern Starlight Initiative to Support Southern Israeli Startups with 5 million NIS allocation

Arieli Capital, LLC (Arieli), a multifaceted investment firm with active centers across the US, Europe, and Israel, announced the creation of its...

Arieli Capital invests in Terrific, the innovative social commerce startup founded by former Israeli MoD CTO

Israel Grintz, the founder and CEO of Terrific recently announced the completion of their seed round of financing, including the investment from the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.