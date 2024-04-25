A new era in intelligent workplace management: Neowrk receives R$ 10 million in a round led by Indicator Capital

The startup developed a technology combining hardware, software, and AI to revolutionize corporate space management, focusing on local and international growth and expansion.

SÃO PAULO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neowrk, a startup that has developed advanced and unique hardware, software, and artificial intelligence technology to optimize workspace management, is receiving a R$ 10 million investment in a round led by Indicator Capital with R$ 8 million, complemented by current partners and Real Estate market investor Daniel Cherman.

This investment aims to help the company address a significant challenge in the corporate environment: optimizing workplace investments and occupancy while simultaneously providing a better experience for people and performance for companies with the support of data and technology.

The main differentiators of the solution offered by Neowrk lie in easily and efficiently bringing real information on how any space is used, identifying behaviors, and whether the space's purpose is being met, without the need for corporate data network usage for operation. It relies on its plug-and-play gadget with embedded AI software, providing the best information control performance. Integration via APIs with other market platforms is also a differentiator.

"We want to revolutionize workplace management, bringing visibility to the organization of people and teams' dynamics, promoting agility and intelligence in operation, and aligning the environment with people management strategy," comments Flávio Pimentel, CEO of Neowrk.

Focus on growth, expansion, and technology enhancement

With the investment, the startup's business priorities will focus on growth and commercial expansion, through partnerships with the infrastructure ecosystem and continuous improvement of hardware and software, increasing integration scope with other platforms, new modules, and predictive models.

"Neowrk has had a DNA with a strong focus on technology and software development but bringing an asset to improve the environment for people. The quality of the technology developed represents significant potential in the national and international market", comments Fabio Iunis de Paula, co-founder of Indicator Capital.

Indicator Capital will leverage its experience and apply the Building Value Together® methodology to drive Neowrk's growth. The management company intends to add value in technology enhancement and provide support, including local and international commercial expansion.

Today, Neowrk can serve all sectors of the economy, mainly focusing on medium and large companies, with over 250 employees. The startup has positively impacted over 200,000 employees by implementing its security policies, manages and optimizes over 70,000 square meters in more than 300 offices worldwide, and has supported over 100 managers, resulting in a savings of R$ 14 million with better occupancy.

SOURCE Neowrk