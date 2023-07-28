A New Era in Medicine: Cutting-Edge Research on Targeted Protein Degradation Holds Promise for Previously Untreatable Diseases

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Landscape of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancing Medical Breakthroughs: An In-Depth Analysis of Targeted Protein Degradation

This comprehensive research report delves into the promising field of targeted protein degradation (TPD), a cutting-edge approach that revolutionizes disease treatment. By attacking disease-causing proteins in a controlled manner, TPD strategies offer the potential to treat previously untreatable diseases while minimizing side effects.

With approximately 80% of a cell's proteome currently inaccessible through traditional methods, such as small molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, the development of TPD approaches has become paramount. Among them, PROTACs, a class of protein degraders, has gained significant attention in the last two decades. The report explores various types of protein degraders, both intracellular and extracellular, highlighting their mechanisms and potential applications.

The report showcases the impressive progress in intracellular protein degraders, which exploit the ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation pathway. However, it also reveals that intracellular degraders may not effectively target genes encoding extracellular and membrane-associated proteins. This led to the emergence of extracellular protein degradation.

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of targeted protein degradation is the increased private and public funding devoted to research in this space. The report provides a detailed analysis of funding trends, highlighting the support and interest from the investor community.

Key Focus Areas:

Comprehensive analysis of intracellular and extracellular protein degraders

Applicability of different degraders across various diseases and clinical translation

Identification of key players driving the development of targeted protein degraders

Emerging R&D trends shaping the evolution of protein degraders

Growth Opportunities

The report identifies four transformative growth opportunities for TPD that have the potential to reshape the market landscape, fueling medical breakthroughs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Targeted Protein Degradation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Introduction

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

The Need for Targeted Protein Degraders

3. R&D and Innovation Ecosystem

TPD - Evolution and Clinical aspect

Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders in Clinical Development

Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders - PROTACs

Emerging Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders

Innovation Spotlight - Intracellular Protein Degradation

Development of Extracellular Protein Degradation Therapeutics

Challenges for Extracellular Protein Degrader Development

Extracellular Protein Degradation Approaches

Emerging Classes of Extracellular Protein Degraders

Innovation Spotlight - Extracellular Protein Degradation

Key Differences Between Extracellular and Intracellular Protein Targeting

Targeted Protein Degradation Technology Snapshot

4. R&D Focus and Application Landscape

R&D Innovation Trends

Protein Degraders in Healthcare and Beyond

Protein Degraders across Different Disease Areas

Key Players and Therapeutics Areas of Focus

Protein Degraders Innovation Landscape

5. Market Dynamics

Public and Private Funding for TPD Therapy Development

Partnership Landscape of Biopharma Companies in TPD Therapeutics Development

TPD Companies' Partnerships for Developing TPD Therapeutics

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Efficient and Tissue-specific Degrader Delivery

Growth Opportunity 2: Novel E3 Ligases Discovery and Design

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced PROTACs Development

Growth Opportunity 4: Research and Product Development Partnerships to Develop Next-gen TPD Therapeutics

7. Appendix

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

