A New Era in Medicine: Cutting-Edge Research on Targeted Protein Degradation Holds Promise for Previously Untreatable Diseases

The "Emerging Landscape of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancing Medical Breakthroughs: An In-Depth Analysis of Targeted Protein Degradation

This comprehensive research report delves into the promising field of targeted protein degradation (TPD), a cutting-edge approach that revolutionizes disease treatment. By attacking disease-causing proteins in a controlled manner, TPD strategies offer the potential to treat previously untreatable diseases while minimizing side effects.

With approximately 80% of a cell's proteome currently inaccessible through traditional methods, such as small molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, the development of TPD approaches has become paramount. Among them, PROTACs, a class of protein degraders, has gained significant attention in the last two decades. The report explores various types of protein degraders, both intracellular and extracellular, highlighting their mechanisms and potential applications.

The report showcases the impressive progress in intracellular protein degraders, which exploit the ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation pathway. However, it also reveals that intracellular degraders may not effectively target genes encoding extracellular and membrane-associated proteins. This led to the emergence of extracellular protein degradation.

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of targeted protein degradation is the increased private and public funding devoted to research in this space. The report provides a detailed analysis of funding trends, highlighting the support and interest from the investor community.

Key Focus Areas:

  • Comprehensive analysis of intracellular and extracellular protein degraders
  • Applicability of different degraders across various diseases and clinical translation
  • Identification of key players driving the development of targeted protein degraders
  • Emerging R&D trends shaping the evolution of protein degraders

Growth Opportunities

The report identifies four transformative growth opportunities for TPD that have the potential to reshape the market landscape, fueling medical breakthroughs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Targeted Protein Degradation Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology
  • Introduction

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraints Analysis
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • The Need for Targeted Protein Degraders

3. R&D and Innovation Ecosystem

  • TPD - Evolution and Clinical aspect
  • Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders in Clinical Development
  • Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders - PROTACs
  • Emerging Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders
  • Innovation Spotlight - Intracellular Protein Degradation
  • Development of Extracellular Protein Degradation Therapeutics
  • Challenges for Extracellular Protein Degrader Development
  • Extracellular Protein Degradation Approaches
  • Emerging Classes of Extracellular Protein Degraders
  • Innovation Spotlight - Extracellular Protein Degradation
  • Key Differences Between Extracellular and Intracellular Protein Targeting
  • Targeted Protein Degradation Technology Snapshot

4. R&D Focus and Application Landscape

  • R&D Innovation Trends
  • Protein Degraders in Healthcare and Beyond
  • Protein Degraders across Different Disease Areas
  • Key Players and Therapeutics Areas of Focus
  • Protein Degraders Innovation Landscape

5. Market Dynamics

  • Public and Private Funding for TPD Therapy Development
  • Partnership Landscape of Biopharma Companies in TPD Therapeutics Development
  • TPD Companies' Partnerships for Developing TPD Therapeutics

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Efficient and Tissue-specific Degrader Delivery
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Novel E3 Ligases Discovery and Design
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced PROTACs Development
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Research and Product Development Partnerships to Develop Next-gen TPD Therapeutics

7. Appendix

8. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

