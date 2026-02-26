A Shared Promise to the Children of East Tennessee and Beyond — Reinforcing Hope, Healing and Access to World-Class Healthcare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for pediatric healthcare, East Tennessee Children's Hospital today announced it is officially becoming Dolly Parton Children's Hospital, marking a powerful new collaboration designed to elevate children's healthcare across East Tennessee and beyond.

A New Era in Pediatric Care: Dolly Parton Children's Hospital. A Shared Promise to the Children of East Tennessee and Beyond — Reinforcing Hope, Healing and Access to World-Class Healthcare. Speed Speed

"Being fortunate to have grown up in the mountains of East Tennessee, I learned early on what it means to take care of one another," said Dolly Parton. "Every child deserves world-class care, wrapped in kindness and love. I'm so honored to stand alongside this hospital and do my part to help bring more hope, more comfort and more healing to children and families."

For nearly 90 years, East Tennessee Children's Hospital has delivered transformative and expert pediatric care. In a region where neighbors show up for one another and roots run deep, Dolly Parton is reinforcing a longstanding commitment to children and families in a bold new era for the hospital — one centered on compassion, innovation and access.

Driven by excellence and grounded in its commitment to families, Dolly Parton Children's Hospital will continue advancing its mission to improve the health and well-being of children through exceptional, comprehensive, family-centered care — deepening its impact of pediatric excellence across the region.

"This is more than a name change," said Matt Schaefer, President and CEO of Dolly Parton Children's Hospital. "With Dolly's support, we are strengthening our mission to deliver world-class pediatric care to families, ensuring every child who walks through our doors receives the treatment they deserve."

Everyone is invited to be part of this historic moment by contributing to the future of pediatric care at Dolly Parton Children's Hospital. To learn more or get involved, visit DollyChildrens.org.

About Dolly Parton Children's Hospital

Dolly Parton Children's Hospital, formerly known as East Tennessee Children's Hospital, is a free-standing, independent, not-for-profit pediatric health care system that serves the East Tennessee region and beyond. Dolly Children's is certified by the state of Tennessee as a Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center. Our vision is to take care of our future, one child at a time. For more information, visit DollyChildrens.org.

SOURCE Dolly Parton Children's Hospital