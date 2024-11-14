A New Era in Skincare: OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Launches OLIVE ROSE, the World's First Waterless Hydroxytyrosol Skin Tint

First-of-its-kind serum combines buildable coverage with bioactive skin regeneration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIVE TREE PEOPLE , a subsidiary of OLIVEDA International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a global pioneer in waterless beauty , announces the launch of OLIVE ROSE, the world's first hydroxytyrosol -powered skin tint serum. This innovative, waterless serum marks OLIVE TREE PEOPLE's entry into cosmetics. The antioxidant-rich formula, powered by hydroxytyrosol—an olive leaf-derived compound—is available to the brand's 40,000 consultants and globally on November 15.

OLIVE ROSE, a waterless skin tint, provides buildable coverage with skin-restoring benefits, setting a new standard in waterless makeup. Powered by hydroxytyrosol—20 times more potent than vitamin C—it regenerates skin, helping address rosacea, dark spots, and acne for a bright, hydrated complexion. With mineral SPF, bioactive hyaluronic acid, and 18 inclusive shades, OLIVE ROSE ensures a radiant, "no-makeup" look for all, with an online shade finder for seamless matching.

Key Benefits:

Waterless, hydroxytyrosol-based formula

Advanced cellular protection for a natural glow

Hydration, texture improvement, and pore refinement

Anti-aging, brightening, and acne-fighting properties

"Twenty years ago, when I intuitively developed our first product in the legendary olive tree house, I never imagined it would revolutionize the industry," said Thomas Lommel, founder and CEO of OLIVE TREE PEOPLE. "My mission is to bring the healing benefits of hydroxytyrosol to the world through our transformative skincare company, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE. Today marks a new era for us, with the launch of our waterless makeup inspired by my two daughters, OLIVE ROSE celebrates beauty and nature for the modern world."

The eco-certified Arbequina olive trees in Arroyomolinos de León, Spain, have thrived in the wild for over 4,000 years, supporting biodiversity and preventing soil erosion. These trees produce hydroxytyrosol, a powerful beauty molecule with centuries of healing use, now brought from tree to beauty. Alongside award-winning olive oil, hydroxytyrosol delivers unmatched cellular protection, embodying the resilience that enables these trees to flourish for millennia.

"For years, I've admired my father's discovery of working with hydroxytyrosol, which inspired me to create OLIVE ROSE—a skin tint that nourishes the skin and empowers beauty," said Magda Lommel, co-creator of OLIVE ROSE. "It's about clean beauty that respects both your skin and the planet, from tree to beauty."

OLIVE ROSE reflects OLIVE TREE PEOPLE's commitment to sustainability, adhering to clean beauty standards. Free of parabens, alcohol, silicones, and allergens, it is fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, promoting inclusivity and eco-consciousness.

About OLIVE TREE PEOPLE

Founded in 2003 by Thomas Lommel, OLIVEDA International, Inc. is a pioneering global leader in waterless beauty. In 2023, the company launched sales through a distinct direct-to-consumer channel in the US. Its innovative skincare formulations replace 70% of water with hydroxytyrosol, a bioactive elixir from wild mountain olive trees, enhancing efficacy and sustainability.

Lommel's journey began in an olive tree house he built for meditation, where he discovered the healing power of olive leaf elixir. This inspired Olive Tree Therapy, a blend of Mediterranean and Ayurvedic principles. With an efficacy 3,000 times greater than olive oil, this elixir reflects the resilience of olive trees, which can live up to 4,000 years.

Through its subsidiary, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc., the company offers brands OLIVEDA, OLIVE ROSE, LA DOPE, and OLIVE MUSH, promoting sustainability across the U.S. OLIVE TREE PEOPLE builds water wells in Africa and provides olive tree sound baths that harness unique tree frequencies. As the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees and a leading conservationist in Arroyomolinos de León, Spain, OLIVEDA International supports global sustainability. For more information, visit www.us.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain statements, estimates, or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the safe harbor provisions of U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, detailed in the company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

