A New Era in Streaming: OTT Studio & Argoid AI Partnership Yields 75% Jump in Viewer Watch Time

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever found yourself mindlessly scrolling through movie titles while your dinner grows cold, struggling to decide what to watch next? It's an increasingly familiar scenario. A June 2023 Nielsen survey estimated that audiences now spend an average of 10.5 minutes searching for something to watch.

This significant amount of time spent in indecision is a thing of the past for OTT Studio's viewers, courtesy of the company's innovative partnership with Argoid AI, a leader in personalization technology. The integration of a cutting-edge, AI-driven recommendation engine into OTT Studio's flagship channels, Free Movies Plus and Christmas Plus, has been a game-changer. This strategic move captivated audience attention and resulted in a remarkable 75% surge in average watch time.

Highlights of the Collaboration

Seamless Integration: Merging OTT Studio's diverse content library with Argoid AI's technical expertise offers a unique, tailored viewing experience for each viewer.

Eliminating Choice Overload: The AI system adapts to individual preferences and habits, offering an immersive experience and simplifying viewing decisions.

Industry Acclaim: This collaboration stands out as a leading example of AI's potential to transform content delivery and enhance viewer engagement.

"Our viewers' enthusiastic response, reflected in the dramatic increase in their average watch time, shows we are on the right track. The fusion of our engaging content with Argoid's AI technology is setting new benchmarks in the industry," said James Patrick, co-founder of OTT Studio.

Gokul Muralidharan, co-founder and CEO of Argoid AI, highlighted the impact of their AI recommendation engine. "It's a game-changer in content discovery. By leveraging media metadata to understand and predict viewer preferences in real-time, we're creating unique, personalized journeys for each viewer. The surge in watch time is just the beginning. As our AI continues to learn and evolve, the potential for impact on viewer engagement is enormous."

OTT Studio and Argoid AI are committed to further enhancing AI capabilities, aiming to provide even more personalized and engaging streaming experiences,

About OTT Studio:

OTT Studio is a leading publisher of FAST channels and AVOD apps. Their owned and operated CTV apps boast over 12 million organic installs, and their corresponding FAST channels stream millions of hours a month – reaching the vast majority of FAST platforms. Possessing one of the most robust ad-supported content libraries on OTT, a proprietary demand stack, and significant technology partnerships, OTT Studio is the premier partner for maximizing the reach and revenue of content and brands across all streaming destinations.

About Argoid AI:

Argoid AI is a frontrunner in artificial intelligence technology, specializing in real-time, personalized recommendation systems that enhance user experiences across various media platforms including VOD, OTT, Linear, FAST, UGC, Music, etc.

