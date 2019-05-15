A New Era in Styling: Gevilan Wireless Hair Dryer Is Like Nothing You've Ever Seen Before

Gevilan's wireless hair dryer is the perfect choice for people who want mobility and flexibility when using a hair dryer. The dryer provides an extremely gentle, healthy, heat-styling experience wherever and whenever you need to dry your hair. From the bathroom to the living room, with Gevilan you have complete freedom to dry your hair on the move.

The wireless hair dryer, Gevilan's first hair product, is less damaging to hair than any existing hair dryer on the market. It uses a focused airflow to keep the temperature at a steady 140°F (60°C) for precise styling, preventing extreme-heat damage. The hair dryer also features a small motor, designed to crank out a powerful airflow, producing a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of air that dramatically shortens styling time.

Gevilan wireless hair dryer works with a high concentration of anion, which makes your hair shiny, locks in moisture, and penetrates into the protective layer covering each hair. With a built-in negative ion transmitter, it simulates natural drying, helping to reduce frizz and improve definition.

Along with its seamless violet body and brilliant crystal highlights from Swarovski, the Gevilan wireless hair dryer comes with the usual styling attachments, from a smoothing nozzle to a diffuser. "We challenged our engineers to understand the science of hair and develop our version of a hair dryer," the Project Manager from Gevilan said. "We engineered a nozzle that dries hair gently, using a smooth, wide airflow and allowing you to dry and style at the same time."

About GEVILAN

GEVILAN is a professional, personal-care brand from Delaware, USA. Based on its extensive research in the field of biotechnology and regenerative medicine, GEVILAN provides practical, exquisite, and fashionable instruments related to hair care, body care, skin care, and oral care for people around the world.

SOURCE GEVILAN