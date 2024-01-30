A New Era of Community Engagement: Glue Up's AI-Driven Global Management Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has already set out to shape the future and Glue Up is at its forefront as the First Global AI-based Community Management Cloud. This innovative platform streamlines community engagement, featuring smart event management, dynamic membership systems, and interactive networking tools. Catering to modern organizations' evolving needs, it offers unmatched efficiency, insight, and adaptability, securing its role as a leader in the digital transformation of community management.

Glue Up's core mission is to transform how communities connect and collaborate. The new AI-powered solution is specifically tailored to achieve this goal, fostering seamless interaction and engagement within communities.

"With the power of AI, we aim to bring them closer at scale, enabling our customers to be more effective and productive in all their operations. Our vision is to create a world where every individual and organization uses our technology to foster success; the integration of AI takes us one step closer to realizing that vision", remarks Eric Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Glue Up.

The development of this comprehensive, cutting-edge tool is multifaceted. Glue Up AI Copilot is purpose-built to encourage community involvement and optimize membership management processes. With this transformative tool, community leaders can harness the power of robust AI technology to optimize their operations and create a more efficient and engaging experience for their members.

They also recently launched Glue Up AI Helper, available in the GPT Store to help community leaders on a large scale. The state-of-the-art tool is powered by the latest advancements in GPT technology and is specifically designed to provide intelligent assistance in answering product questions, servicing clients, and expanding their marketing reach. A standout capability of the Glue Up AI Helper is its ability to communicate in all major languages, including English, Chinese, French, Spanish, and Arabic, among others, enhancing their global communication capabilities.

Since its inception, Glue Up has pursued the philosophy of achieving connection through innovation. This commitment has gained the attention of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), a leader in the association world. ASAE recognizes the immense potential of AI in empowering associations, and in partnership with Glue Up, is set to elevate community and association management to new heights. This collaboration signifies a major step towards enhancing awareness and adoption of AI technologies in the association sector.

Glue Up's collaboration with ASAE stems from a shared vision to employ the best technology for empowering associations. This partnership not only positions Glue Up as a leader in the association world but also opens numerous opportunities for growth and innovation in community management. Glue Up expects that this collaboration with ASAE is set to revolutionize the way associations operate, leveraging AI to enhance engagement, efficiency, and growth.

With Glue Up's advanced AI solutions rolled out, associations can automate tasks, glean predictive insights, and create highly personalized experiences for every member. By embracing next-gen technology, these organizations can increase efficiency, relevance, and revenue like never before - while focusing on their mission-critical goals. ASAE's vast community of over 45,000 association professionals will now enjoy exclusive access to Glue Up's game-changing platform during the ASAE AI Summit on January 30th-31st.

