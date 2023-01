A New-Era of Digital Health in Cardiac Monitoring has Begun Post Pandemic; Smart Wearables, AI-based ECG Becoming Integral Part of Ambulatory Cardiovascular Medical Practices; The Global Wearable ECG Devices Market to Witness Sales of $35 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global wearable ECG devices market will grow at a CAGR of 19.32% during 2021-2027. The growth of the global wearable ECG devices market is anticipated to be driven by the growing adoption of cutting-edge sensors and AI-based wearable ECG devices with widely accessible clinical data. Additionally, vendors' increased emphasis on inorganic growth strategies is probably going to lead to significant product innovations, which will favorably impact the market development of wearable ECG devices globally.

Wearable ECG Devices Market

The global wearable ECG devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing technological advancements, new product launches & approvals, and the rising adoption of smart wearables by the young generation. An increase in the incidence of CVDs has led to a growing volume of diagnosis across the globe. As the demand for continuous monitoring among patients is increasing, vendors are coming up with new technologically advanced devices with higher diagnostic yields and user-friendly devices.

Innovations are firmly rooted in everyday life, and consumers are beginning to use software and hardware to manage their health. The recent trend of smart wearable devices is gaining popularity across the globe. The adoption of the smart wearable is highly boosted due to the impact of COVID-19. A new era of consumer-centric health has begun, bringing great future benefits to preventing, diagnosing, and treating cardiovascular diseases. Currently, several challenges are hampering the spread of wearable technology in clinical practice. With further sensor and computer technology development, wearables will process more complex functions and become an integral part of cardiovascular medical practices.

Global Wearable ECG Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 35.45 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 12.28 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 19.32 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Product, Frequency, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the

UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and South

Arabia Key Players ECG-Based Smartwatches Key Company Profiles: Apple, Alphabet, Samsung

Electronics, and Withings Other Wearable ECG Devices Key Company Profiles: Boston Scientific, GE

Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies, Hill-Rom, Koninklijke Philips, and OSI

Systems Other Prominent Vendors: BPL Medical Technologies, Bardy Diagnostics,

Bittium, CardiacSense, Cortrium, FUKUDA DENSHI, Masimo,

Medicalgorithmics, Advanced Instrumentations, AMEDTEC MEDIZINTECHNIK

AUE, ASPEL, Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment, Biotricity, Borsam

Biomedical Instruments, BTL, Contec Medical System, Custo Med, Oy

Diagnostic Devices Development – DDD, DMS-Service, EB-Neuro, Edan

Instruments, Forest Medical, Holter Supplies, Labtech, LPU Medical,

LIVEWELL, Lumed, medical ECONET, Medicomp, Meditech KFT, Meditech

Equipment, Midmark, Monitor, Nasan Medical Electronics, Nasiff Associates,

Neurosoft, Norav Medical, Northeast Monitoring, Recorders & Medicare

Systems, Scottcare Cardiovascular Solutions, Schiller, Shenzhen Biocare Bio-

Market Dynamics · Increasing Global Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases · A paradigm shifts from Conventional ECG Towards Ambulatory ECG · High Demand for MCT & Next-generation Holter Monitors

Geographical Insights

North America is a major revenue contributor and accounts for 34.08% share of the global wearable ECG devices market. The region is the fastest-growing market for wearable ECG devices. North America offers tremendous opportunities for the players to boom in the market. The presence of a large pool of patients with atrial fibrillation requiring cardiac monitoring devices, higher acceptance of advanced and innovative wearable ECG devices, and high awareness toward the availability of advanced treatment options using devices for AF and stroke have collectively supported North America's dominance in the global market. Moreover, the region is the single largest market for wearable ECG devices, thus becoming strategically important to many prominent market players such as GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, and others. For instance, GE Healthcare offers SEER 1000, SEER 12 Digital Holter ECG Recorder. Koninklijke Philips offers Holter Monitoring DigiTrak XT Holter System and Holter Monitoring Software. The Holter Monitoring DigiTrak XT Holter System is a sleek, streamlined recorder that is intended for patient comfort and streamlined workflows for all users. In addition, the Holter Monitoring Software can record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate ECG data quickly and accurately.

Vendor Insights

There are many emerging companies trying to compete in the patch-based wearable ECG devices market segment. Large medical device companies are adopting an acquisition strategy to invest or partner with many emerging vendors to diversify their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the overall wearable ECG devices market. For instance, Philips acquired BioTelemetry, a leading vendor in the mobile cardiac telemetry segment, in February 2021. Similarly, Boston Scientific acquired Preventice Solutions in January 2021. This acquisition is likely to strengthen Boston Scientific, especially in the ambulatory wearable ECG device segment. Baxter International acquired Hill-Rom Services in December 2021. In May 2014, Medtronic acquired Corventis, focusing on the development of wireless cardiac monitoring patches.

Market Segmentation

Product

Smartwatch-Based ECG

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Holter Monitoring

Cardiac Event Monitoring

Frequency

Episodic & Adhoc

Continuous

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



France



UK

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



South Arabia

