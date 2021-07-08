INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world around us changes, we need modern solutions to match. Marketing, brand building, and design have changed drastically with the dawn of the digital renaissance, forcing brands to adapt to new business practices to maintain relevance while reaching younger audiences. Revolutionary change begins with a revolutionary mindset. AGENZ, the new groundbreaking digital creative agency founded by 21-year-old entrepreneur and marketing expert Will Hobick, is helping businesses across the nation level up to target future generations, positioning their brand for unparalleled success.

A New Era of Digital Marketing: How AGENZ Is Helping Businesses Target Future Generations

Fully immersed in the digital age, Will Hobick grew up with technology and pursued a career in marketing, informatics, and human-centered computing (UI/UX). Mastering the art of leadership and dynamic marketing at a young age, Will rapidly began to dominate the industry for his attention to detail, fast turnaround times, and unrivaled service. Launching AGENZ (a play on words to fuse "agency" and "Gen-Z) in July 2021, Hobick seeks to expand his skillset to an elite team of marketers, dedicated to impact.

AGENZ allows companies and brands to experience a youthful touch to marketing, leveraging Will Hobick's insight and expertise from working with industry-leading brands across various sectors. From sportswear and software companies, to politicians, nonprofits, financial institutions, and everything in between; Will's multi-pronged approach yields extraordinary growth rooted in diversity. By targeting the millennial and gen z demographics, AGENZ helps brands break free of stagnant marketing practices that fail to generate a loyal audience.

"Targeting the next generation of consumers is essential to maintaining growth into the future. We see that, as today's most successful brands are tapping into Gen Z. Brands need to focus on creating fans, not just customers." – Will Hobick, Founder & CEO, AGENZ

Industry-leading biggest brands create experiences, build communities and connect with their audiences beyond optimized SEO blogs and unstructured social media accounts. AGENZ helps cultivate custom-tailored brand strategies that have a proven track record of success for past clients. Offering a multitude of services, AGENZ specializes in:

Web Development

Brand Strategy

Graphic Design

Product Development

"Crafting mobile applications, designing stunning websites and asking the right questions to challenge brand decisions, Will brings value through his confidence, leadership and years of marketing experience in the digital age." – Client Review

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to cultivating a powerful presence for tomorrow's biggest brands; Will Hobick's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with AGENZ.

To learn more about AGENZ, please visit: https://agenz.com/

About AGENZ

AGENZ is a digital creative agency focused on building tomorrow's biggest brands. Founded by 21-year-old entrepreneur and digital marketing expert Will Hobick in 2021, AGENZ is a full-service marketing agency that has worked with a multitude of brands and individuals to cover all aspects of visual design, motion design, UI/UX design, brand guidelines, advertising, and unparalleled brand presence. Young enough to know the latest trends, and old enough to be experts in execution; AGENZ brings the best to the table to help brands break free of outdated strategies to usher in a new era of growth.

