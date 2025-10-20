A New Era of Fair, Transparent Real Estate Representation - Agent Arena Soft Launches in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Arena, a groundbreaking real estate technology platform founded by Florida entrepreneur Chris Dold, has officially soft launched in South Florida, empowering homeowners to take control of the listing process and redefining how real estate agents compete for business.

Designed to promote fairness, transparency, and performance-based accountability, Agent Arena allows homeowners to invite top-ranked agents to compete for their listing in a real-time online auction. Homeowners set their home's price, commission on offer, and duration, then watch as agents bid live for the exclusive right to represent their property.

"Agent Arena gives homeowners the transparency and control they deserve when selecting a listing agent," said Chris Dold, Founder and CEO of Agent Arena and a Florida-based luxury real estate developer and entrepreneur. "By bringing competition and visibility into what has traditionally been an opaque process, we're modernizing how listings are secured and creating a win-win for both homeowners and high-performing agents."

The platform offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience that levels the playing field for both homeowners and agents. Homeowners gain insight into market demand and agent performance, while agents are rewarded based on value, expertise, and results — not just relationships or marketing budgets.

With its soft launch in South Florida, Agent Arena is currently onboarding both homeowners and real estate professionals ahead of a wider rollout planned for next year.

"South Florida is the perfect launch market — dynamic, competitive, and filled with savvy homeowners and agents who embrace innovation," added Dold "We're excited to bring a new level of fairness and transparency to one of the most important financial decisions people make: selling their home."

For more information or to request early access, visit www.agentarena.com.

