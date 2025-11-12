A New Era of Grgich Hills Estate: Introducing Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon

A Limited-Production Cabernet Celebrating Napa Heritage and Regenerative Farming

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grgich Hills Estate , the iconic Napa Valley winery renowned for its role in elevating California wines to international acclaim, proudly introduces Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, a limited-production wine marking a new era for the estate.

Grgich Hills Estate 2021 Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon

The debut of Paradise Block demonstrates a defining moment for Grgich Hills Estate and its CEO and President, Violet Grgich. Paradise Block was crafted as an homage to the legacy of Miljenko 'Mike' Grgich, and a celebration of the next generation and their commitment to the future through Regenerative Organic farming. This debut pays tribute to the winery's enduring legacy of craftsmanship, authenticity, and stewardship of the land, embodying the harmony between tradition and innovation that has long defined the family-owned estate.

Since its founding, Grgich Hills Estate has believed that great wine begins with respect for the Earth. What started with organic farming in 2000 has evolved into full regenerative viticulture—restoring soil health, enhancing biodiversity, and strengthening the land for future generations. Today, the estate is 100% certified Regenerative Organic across all five vineyards and has achieved carbon negative farming, operating with solar power, water conservation, and waste-reduction practices. For Grgich Hills, regenerative farming isn't a trend but a way of life that connects the vitality of the vineyard to the purity of the wine.

This agricultural distinction reflects the winery's deep-rooted belief that the health of the soil, the vineyard ecosystem, and the well-being of the planet are inseparable from the quality of its wines.

"Paradise Block represents the very best of who we are and what we believe in," says Violet Grgich, President/CEO and co-owner of Grgich Hills Estate. "These vines have witnessed the evolution of Napa Valley and have thrived through our family's unwavering commitment to the land. Paradise Block is a celebration of that history and a glimpse into the future of wholly regenerative, authentic winemaking."

Mike Grgich was inspired to leave Croatia (then part of ex-Yugoslavia) when he heard from his University professor that Napa Valley was Paradise. He thought, "Why should I wait to go to Paradise? Why not walk into Paradise while I'm alive?" It is this sentiment that inspired the name of the vineyard and continues to guide the family's philosophy today.

The Paradise Block lies within Violet's Vineyard in Yountville directly adjoining Dominus' famed Napanook vineyard. This was the first vineyard that Mike Grgich fell in love with when he arrived in Napa Valley, and he witnessed its planting in 1959 with the prized old Inglenook clone Cabernet Sauvignon vines on St. George rootstock. These meticulously cared for 60+ year old vines yield intensely concentrated fruit that expresses the depth and complexity of this singular site. The vineyard's heritage has created a living legacy, offering a wine that captures both the soul of Napa Valley and the pioneering and forward-thinking spirit of Grgich Hills.

Violet's Vineyard holds the distinction of being one of the only certified Regenerative Organic old vine Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards in Napa Valley, underscoring Grgich Hills Estate's leadership in sustainable viticulture.

"Paradise Block is a living expression of balance between vine, soil, and ecosystem," says Ivo Jeramaz, Winemaker and Vice President of Vineyards and Production. "Regenerative farming allows us to build soil structure, enhance microbial life, and create a vineyard that naturally regulates itself. That vitality shows in the wine's composition: the old vines produce berries with smaller clusters, thicker skins, and incredible flavor concentration. The result is a Cabernet Sauvignon with remarkable depth, purity, and energy, a wine that could only come from a truly living vineyard."

The inaugural 2021 Paradise Block Cabernet Sauvignon is a pure expression of terroir and craftsmanship, unfiltered, elegant, and deeply structured. Natural wild yeast fermentation deeply accentuates the wine's complexity and sense of place. Aromas of cassis, orange peel, and violet lead to layered flavors of blackberry, fig, and cocoa framed by fine, silky tannins. Notes of dried herbs, sandalwood, and sel de mer carry through a long, graceful finish.

The Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon officially launched on October 4, 2025, and is available in limited quantities through Grgich Hills Estate's tasting room, website, and select wholesale channels. The suggested retail price is $295 per bottle. For more information about Grgich Hills Estate and to acquire Paradise Block, please visit www.grgichhills.com.

About Grgich Hills Estate:

Grgich Hills Estate is dedicated to crafting world-class wines renowned for their elegance, complexity and balance. The winery's mission is rooted in regenerating the earth and fostering peace through friendship while building a better future for generations to come. Founded by Miljenko "Mike" Grgich and Austin Hills in 1977, Grgich Hills Estate remains family-owned and operated, upholding the values of its founder Mike Grgich: "Every day, do your best, learn something new, and make a friend." All grapes are estate-grown in Napa Valley and are 100% certified regenerative organic, with a deep commitment to natural, minimal-intervention winegrowing practices that capture the essence of the vineyard and vintage in every bottle.

