A New Era of Investing: How Nordic Funder Has Changed the Face of Modern Trading

Nordic Funder's Innovative Trading Program Screens Qualified Investors Through a Customized Test Portal, Offering Qualified Traders Real Capital to Achieve Their Goals

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023 there is no shortage of "investment experts" plastered all over the internet, advising millions on which stocks to short in the imminent financial meltdown or how they can become crypto millionaires in no time flat. However, real traders understand the nuances, intricacies, projections, and risks associated with investing — and one Stockholm-based finance group is rewarding those who can prove just that.

Nordic Funder Funded Trader Program in Action

Nordic Funder is part of an innovative finance group in the FX, crypto, and CFD space that is changing the face of modern investing. Since the early beginnings of Wall Street, traders underwent tests to challenge their strategies — rewarding those who excel. Nordic Funder is taking on this concept with a modern twist.

Following the lockdown-fueled exodus from major cities and rise of work-from-home culture, proprietary trading firms like Nordic Funder have embraced this sift and empower remote traders who can work from anywhere with a stable internet connection.

Nordic Funder has strategically built the only test builder in the market with the capabilities for users to customize their tests and adjust some of the parameters to their trading style. Furthermore, Nordic Funder only has profit and risk targets in their assessment without time constraints that place participants in a "pressure cooker" situation to induce failure. This unique test format empowers users to live outside of assessment rules and constraints while revealing the potential of their trading strategy with precision and confidence.

Traders who pass this assessment are rewarded with real capital to bring that trading strategy to fruition. Unlike other firms that only fund demo accounts, Nordic Funder is proud to fund live accounts of those ambitious traders who pass the test.

"We are taking this model and reinventing it for the 21st century. Now, instead of curriculum and interviews, traders from anywhere in the globe can come to our website, take a test and if they reach the profit target within the risk limits, they will join our team and trade our capital - with the ability to keep up to 90% of the profits they have earned for the firm." – Arif Ahmad

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to their clients, Nordic Funder's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Nordic Funder

Nordic Funder is an innovative finance group based in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded by a renowned team of finance and trading professionals, Nordic Funder has acquired and built companies specializing in the fields of trading, asset management, and Fintech for the last decade. Nordic Funder is dedicated to incorporating Swedish values and principles into its practices by providing transparent, fair, and trustworthy products to its clients. Nordic Funder offers the capital and the opportunity for investors to trade with impact on international markets in forex, crypto, metals, oil, indices, and much more.

