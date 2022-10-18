A New Era of Modern Business: How Geekflare is Helping Individuals and Businesses Scale to Enterprise Heights with Reliable APIs

From performance to security, DNS testing, web scraping, port scanning, and everything in between; Geekflare is changing the tech industry one API at a time

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It goes without saying that over the past two decades the world has changed. Education has changed. Technology has changed, and business has changed. As these changes sweep across society, one is forced to adapt, or fall behind — to educate and equip, or to guess and flounder. Knowledge is power. Without knowledge, modern online businesses can quickly suffer from a broken link, a website that is down, an image that is loading incorrectly, and even slow load times. However, one company is on a mission to bridge the gap between this unique knowledge and the power it provides to help individuals and businesses not only survive but thrive and scale in the modern world.

Geekflare was once known as the one-stop-shop for high-quality technology articles for individuals and businesses to grow, and while that is still very much true, Geekflare is proud to now offer Geekflare API. As the industry leader in producing high-quality technology articles, tools, and developer-friendly APIs, Geekflare's proprietary collection of APIs covers all of the heavy lifting pertaining to tech for businesses looking to grow.

From site performance to security, DNS records, SEO scores, domain health, load times, redirects, web scraping, and everything in between, the Geekflare API is reliable, developer-friendly, easy to use, and available in pricing models for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

While seemingly small issues like load times might appear as minor issues, those minor issues can cost thousands in revenue if not caught promptly. Placing user trust and transparency above all else, Geekflare API equips users with a free quick-start guide and API key to familiarize themselves with the product, understand its value, and gain the knowledge they need about their site before any transaction takes place.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between accessibility and scalability for modern businesses, Geekflare's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Geekflare API.

About Geekflare

Geekflare is industry-leading resource for free tools, high-quality articles, and powerful APIs to drive business growth and personal development across the globe. Launched in 2015 by Chandan Kumar, Geekflare was initially created in an attempt to help professionals by sharing knowledge and ideas in the fashion of a personal reference journal. However, Geekflare quickly transformed into not only a growing community but a thriving business that is bridging the technology gap for individuals and businesses seeking to scale. Today, Geekflare has more than 2500 articles, over 35 tools, and 18+ APIs to monitor performance, security, and DNS.

